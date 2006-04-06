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Poster of Piranha
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Piranha
6.6

Piranha

, 2006
Okhota na Piranyu
Russia / Thriller, Crime, Action / 18+
Poster of Piranha
6.6

Cast

Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Mazur
Yevgeny Mironov
Yevgeny Mironov
Prokhor
Svetlana Antonova
Svetlana Antonova
Olga
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Zima
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Dorokhov
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Sinilga
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Kuzmich
Igor Artashonov
Igor Artashonov
Anna Banshchikova
Anna Banshchikova
Viktoriya
Bolot Bayryshev
Evenk
Aleksandr Golubev
Aleksandr Golubev
Belobrysy
Director Andrey Kavun
Writer Aleksandr Bushkov, Dmitriy Zverkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 6 April 2006
Release date
6 April 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
6 April 2006 Belarus
6 April 2006 Kazakhstan
14 April 2006 USA
6 April 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $6,743,782
Production Rekun TV
Also known as
Okhota na Piranyu, Piranha, Hunting Piranha, Piraijas medības, Piranijos medžioklė, Polowanie na piranie, Лов на пирани, Охота на пиранью

Film rating

6.6
Rate 36 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2543 In the Thriller genre  508 In the Crime genre  210 In the Action genre  577 In films of Russia  325 In films of 2006  53

Quotes

[Mazur and Prokhor are fighting savagely]
Prokhor You can't kill me. I died when I was eight.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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