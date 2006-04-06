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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Piranha
6.6
Piranha
, 2006
Okhota na Piranyu
Russia / Thriller, Crime, Action / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
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Quotes
Filming locations
6.6
Cast
Vladimir Mashkov
Mazur
Yevgeny Mironov
Prokhor
Svetlana Antonova
Olga
Sergei Garmash
Zima
Andrey Merzlikin
Mikhail Efremov
Dorokhov
Viktoriya Isakova
Sinilga
Aleksey Gorbunov
Kuzmich
Igor Artashonov
Anna Banshchikova
Viktoriya
Bolot Bayryshev
Evenk
Aleksandr Golubev
Belobrysy
Director
Andrey Kavun
Writer
Aleksandr Bushkov
,
Dmitriy Zverkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
6 April 2006
Release date
6 April 2006
Russia
Централ Партнершип
6 April 2006
Belarus
6 April 2006
Kazakhstan
14 April 2006
USA
6 April 2006
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$6,743,782
Production
Rekun TV
Also known as
Okhota na Piranyu, Piranha, Hunting Piranha, Piraijas medības, Piranijos medžioklė, Polowanie na piranie, Лов на пирани, Охота на пиранью
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
36
votes
6
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2543
In the Thriller genre
508
In the Crime genre
210
In the Action genre
577
In films of Russia
325
In films of 2006
53
Quotes
[Mazur and Prokhor are fighting savagely]
Prokhor
You can't kill me. I died when I was eight.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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