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Poster of Paradise Now
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Paradise Now
7.4

Paradise Now

, 2005
Paradise Now
Palestine, France, Germany, Netherlands, Israel / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Paradise Now
7.4

Cast

Kais Nashef
Said
Ali Suliman
Ali Suliman
Khaled
Mohammad Bustami
Abu-Salim
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Lubna Azabal
Lubna Azabal
Suha
Hamza Abu-Aiaash
Checkpoint Soldier
Lutuf Nouasser
Car Owner
Ahmad Fares
Tea Boy
Waleed On-Allah
Taxidriver Suha
Asaad Dwikat
Shawarma Shop Owner
Imad Saber
Shawarma Customer
Director Hany Abu-Assad
Writer Hany Abu-Assad, Bero Beyer, Pierre Hodgson
Composer Jina Sumedi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Palestine / France / Germany / Netherlands / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 22 September 2005
World premiere 14 February 2005
Release date
27 January 2006 Brazil
7 September 2005 France
20 October 2005 Greece
14 October 2005 Italy
13 April 2006 South Korea 15
28 October 2005 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,579,902
Production Augustus Film, Lama Productions, Razor Film Produktion GmbH
Also known as
Paradise Now, El paraíso ahora, Aljannah alaan, Gan eden ahshav, Mennyország most, O Paraíso, Agora!, Paradeisos tora, Paradis nå, Paratiisi nyt, Przystanek Raj, Ráj hned teď, Raj hneď teraz, Raj sada, Rojus dabar, Vaat edilen cennet, Пътят към рая, Рай - сейчас, パラダイス・ナウ, 天堂不遠, 立見天國, Рай сегодня, パラダイスナウ, الآن الجنة

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Said I was born in a refugee camp. I was allowed to leave the west Bank only once. I was 6 at the time and needed surgery. Life here is like life imprisonment. The crimes of the occupation are countless. The worst crime of all is to exploit the people's weaknesses and turn them into collaborators. By doing that, they not only kill the resistance, they also ruin families, ruin their dignity, and ruin an entire people. When my father was executed, I was 10 years old. He was a good person. But he grew weak. For that, I hold the occupation responsible. They must understand that if they recruit collaborators, they must pay the price for it. A life without dignity is worthless. Especially when it reminds you day after day, of humiliation and weakness. And the world watches cowardly, indifferently. If you're all alone, faced with this oppression... you have to find a way to stop the injustice. They must understand that if there's no security for us there'll be none for them either. It's not about power. Their power doesn't help them. I tried to deliver this message to them but I couldn't find another way. Even worse, they've convinced the world and themselves that they are the victims. How can that be? How can the occupier be the victim? If they take on the role of oppressor and victim then I have no other choice but to also be a victim and a murderer as well. I don't know how you'll decide, but I will not return to the refugee camp.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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