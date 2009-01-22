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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Awaydays
6.2
Awaydays
, 2009
Awaydays
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.2
Cast
Stephen Graham
Godden
Nicky Bell
Carty
Liam Boyle
Elvis
Oliver Lee
Baby
Lee Battle
Billy
Michael Ryan
Marty
Sean Ward
Robbie
Anthony Borrows
Pee Wee
David Barlow
Eddie
Elliot Hughes
Jimmy
Director
Pat Holden
Writer
Kevin Sampson
Composer
David A. Hughes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
22 May 2009
World premiere
22 January 2009
Release date
19 January 2012
Russia
18+
1 April 2009
Argentina
5 May 2009
Great Britain
22 January 2009
Kazakhstan
1 September 2011
Portugal
22 January 2009
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$131,265
Production
Red Union Films, Away Days Films
Also known as
Awaydays, Idegen pályán, Päev eemal, Trên Sân Khách, Wyskok, Футбольные гладиаторы, アウェイデイズ
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
5.7
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Carty
Fuck's that?
Elvis
It's an everyday reminder of the absurdity of life - and the absolute certainty of death.
Carty
Fucking hell. What are these?
Elvis
Forest Hills.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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