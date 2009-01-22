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Poster of Awaydays
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Awaydays
6.2

Awaydays

, 2009
Awaydays
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Awaydays
6.2

Cast

Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Godden
Nicky Bell
Carty
Liam Boyle
Elvis
Oliver Lee
Baby
Lee Battle
Billy
Michael Ryan
Marty
Sean Ward
Robbie
Anthony Borrows
Pee Wee
David Barlow
Eddie
Elliot Hughes
Jimmy
Director Pat Holden
Writer Kevin Sampson
Composer David A. Hughes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 22 May 2009
World premiere 22 January 2009
Release date
19 January 2012 Russia 18+
1 April 2009 Argentina
5 May 2009 Great Britain
22 January 2009 Kazakhstan
1 September 2011 Portugal
22 January 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $131,265
Production Red Union Films, Away Days Films
Also known as
Awaydays, Idegen pályán, Päev eemal, Trên Sân Khách, Wyskok, Футбольные гладиаторы, アウェイデイズ

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Carty Fuck's that?
Elvis It's an everyday reminder of the absurdity of life - and the absolute certainty of death.
Carty Fucking hell. What are these?
Elvis Forest Hills.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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