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Poster of Persona
7.9
Persona - русский trailer
Kinoafisha Films Persona
7.9

Persona

, 1966
Persona
Sweden / Drama, Crime / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Persona
7.9
Tickets
Persona - русский trailer
Persona  русский trailer

Synopsis

A nurse is put in charge of a mute actress and finds that their personas are melding together.

Cast

Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Margaretha Krook
Margaretha Krook
Gunnar Björnstrand
Gunnar Björnstrand
Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson
Jörgen Lindström
Jörgen Lindström
Director Ingmar Bergman
Writer Ingmar Bergman
Composer Lars Johan Werle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 18 October 1966
Release date
23 April 2026 Russia Иноекино 18+
24 April 1967 Denmark
28 April 1967 Finland
21 December 1966 France
31 May 1967 Great Britain
21 September 1967 Ireland PG
5 January 1967 Italy
21 October 1967 Japan G
15 June 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
19 January 2014 Portugal
25 May 2001 Spain 12
18 October 1966 Sweden
6 March 1967 USA
Worldwide Gross $90,813
Production AB Svensk Filmindustri
Also known as
Persona, Персона, El pecado compartido, 假面, A Máscara, Kinematografi, Naisen naamio - Persona, Persona - A Máscara, Persona - sonate for to, Quando Duas Mulheres Pecam, Έρωτες χωρίς φραγμό, Περσόνα, 仮面　ペルソナ

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Persona - русский trailer
Persona Русский trailer
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Quotes

The Doctor I understand, all right. The hopeless dream of being - not seeming, but being. At every waking moment, alert. The gulf between what you are with others and what you are alone. The vertigo and the constant hunger to be exposed, to be seen through, perhaps even wiped out. Every inflection and every gesture a lie, every smile a grimace. Suicide? No, too vulgar. But you can refuse to move, refuse to talk, so that you don't have to lie. You can shut yourself in. Then you needn't play any parts or make wrong gestures. Or so you thought. But reality is diabolical. Your hiding place isn't watertight. Life trickles in from the outside, and you're forced to react. No one asks if it is true or false, if you're genuine or just a sham. Such things matter only in the theatre, and hardly there either. I understand why you don't speak, why you don't move, why you've created a part for yourself out of apathy. I understand. I admire. You should go on with this part until it is played out, until it loses interest for you. Then you can leave it, just as you've left your other parts one by one.
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