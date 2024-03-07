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We're back in Hiddenville, baby!

Chloe We're back in Hiddenville, baby!

[the Thundermans return to their Hiddenville house]

[the Thundermans return to their Hiddenville house]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.