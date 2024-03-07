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Poster of The Thundermans Return
5.2
The Thundermans Return - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Thundermans Return
5.2

The Thundermans Return

, 2024
The Thundermans Return
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Thundermans Return
5.2
The Thundermans Return - Trailer
The Thundermans Return  Trailer

Synopsis

Twins Phoebe and Max are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.

Cast

Kira Kosarin
Kira Kosarin
Phoebe
Jack Griffo
Jack Griffo
Max
Addison Riecke
Addison Riecke
Nora
Tanner Stine
Oyster
Jeff Meacham
Harvey Guillen
Harvey Guillen
Rosa Blasi
Rosa Blasi
Barb
Dana Snyder
Dana Snyder
Aubrey K. Miller
Diego Velazquez
Billy
Maya Le Clark
Chloe
Chris Tallman
Hank
Director Trevor Kirschner
Writer Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham, Marc Dworkin
Composer Brian Chan, Caleb Chan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 March 2024
World premiere 7 March 2024
Production Awesomeness Films, Nickelodeon Network, Nickelodeon Productions
Also known as
The Thundermans Return, El Retorno de Los Thundermans, El retorno de los Thunderman, Le retour des Thunderman, O Retorno dos Thundermans, Os Thundermans Regressam, Powrót Grzmotomocnych, Rückkehr der Thundermans, Super Thundermanovi se vracejí, Thundermanid naasevad, Возвращение грозной семейки, Грізна сімейка повертається, 雷霆人归来, 超能力ファミリー　サンダーマン　～帰ってきちゃったスーパーヒーロー, De Thundermans Keren Terug

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

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The Thundermans Return - Trailer
The Thundermans Return Trailer
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