Twins Phoebe and Max are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.
The Thundermans Return, El Retorno de Los Thundermans, El retorno de los Thunderman, Le retour des Thunderman, O Retorno dos Thundermans, Os Thundermans Regressam, Powrót Grzmotomocnych, Rückkehr der Thundermans, Super Thundermanovi se vracejí, Thundermanid naasevad, Возвращение грозной семейки, Грізна сімейка повертається, 雷霆人归来, 超能力ファミリー サンダーマン ～帰ってきちゃったスーパーヒーロー, De Thundermans Keren Terug