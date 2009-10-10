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Wolf Moon
3.8
Wolf Moon
, 2009
Dark Moon Rising
USA / Crime, Horror, Romantic / 18+
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3.8
Synopsis
Small-town girl meets mysterious drifter boy, they fall in love. Only in this case, the boy brings with him a family curse and unimaginable horror that rains hell upon the small town
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Cast
Max Ryan
Darkman
Chris Mulkey
John
Chris Divecchio
Dan Creature
Sid Haig
Crazy Louis
Maria Conchita Alonso
Sheriff Sam Pantoja
Ginny Weirick
Amy
Billy Drago
Thibodeaux
Lin Shaye
Sunny
Arielle Vandenberg
Nicole
Rikki Gagne
Stacy
Director
Dana Mennie
Writer
Dana Mennie
,
Ian Cook
Composer
Geoff Gibbons
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
10 October 2009
Release date
10 October 2009
USA
R
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Flick Investment Group, Lightning Strikes Prods
Also known as
Dark Moon Rising, Wolf Moon, Bajo la maldición de la luna, Farkashold, Lua Negra, Восхождение черной луны, Възходът на Черната луна, Temný měsíc vychází
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Updated 21 January 2025
Stills
Quotes
Nicole
What's your sign?
Darkman
Stop, that's my sign.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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