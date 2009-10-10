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Poster of Wolf Moon
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Wolf Moon
3.8

Wolf Moon

, 2009
Dark Moon Rising
USA / Crime, Horror, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Wolf Moon
3.8

Synopsis

Small-town girl meets mysterious drifter boy, they fall in love. Only in this case, the boy brings with him a family curse and unimaginable horror that rains hell upon the small town

Cast

Max Ryan
Max Ryan
Darkman
Chris Mulkey
Chris Mulkey
John
Chris Divecchio
Dan Creature
Sid Haig
Crazy Louis
Maria Conchita Alonso
Maria Conchita Alonso
Sheriff Sam Pantoja
Ginny Weirick
Amy
Billy Drago
Thibodeaux
Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Sunny
Arielle Vandenberg
Nicole
Rikki Gagne
Stacy
Director Dana Mennie
Writer Dana Mennie, Ian Cook
Composer Geoff Gibbons
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 10 October 2009
Release date
10 October 2009 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Production Flick Investment Group, Lightning Strikes Prods
Also known as
Dark Moon Rising, Wolf Moon, Bajo la maldición de la luna, Farkashold, Lua Negra, Восхождение черной луны, Възходът на Черната луна, Temný měsíc vychází

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 21 January 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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