Hans I'm only here to ask you some questions on behalf of myself and the others, and to have a look at you. Look, I could have come at another time to see him too, but, I don't need to speak to him. I don't need to speak to him... in front of you. Useless. With this business of the trial, he's... become too diffident.

Lucia He's right.

Hans What do you mean?

Lucia Because then for the first time he saw you all clearly. Nothing's changed, has it?

Hans You're wrong. We've all had our trials. Now we are cured and live in peace with ourselves.

Lucia There's no cure.

Hans It is you who are ill. Otherwise, you wouldn't be with somebody who made you...

Lucia That's my affair.

Hans Very well. But nevertheless, your mind is disturbed. That's why you're here, fishing up the past.

Lucia Max is more than just the past.

[Lucia crawls under a table]

Hans Listen. Why don't you go to the police? If you want to, I'll take you. Hm?

Lucia Dr. Fogler, I remember you so well. You gave a lot of orders.

Hans Then you can't have forgotten that your Max was an obedient Sturmscharführer. Remember?

Lucia I don't remember.

Hans I certainly can't oblige you to remember if you don't want to.

[clears his throat]

Hans I'm only here to ask you to testify, to find out... if the situation in which you find yourself is of your own choice.

Lucia I'm all right here.

Hans Yes. You both want to live in peace, right? One lives in peace... when one is in harmony with one's close friends, when one respects an agreement. Tell Max that. We could have denounced him to the police for the murder of Mario. But we didn't. Max is ill. He mustn't be too far away from us! He's locked you up here. We could go to the police about that, too, no?

Lucia I'm here of my own free will. This chain is because of you, so none of you can take me away.

Hans If we wanted to carry you off, would this chain stop us? You poor fool. A chain can be cut. None of us is thinking of violence.

Lucia Hmm, I know how your, your witnesses end up. Max told me.

[Lucia crawls out from under the table, away from Hans]

Hans Max doesn't know what he's saying or doing. His mind is disordered.

Lucia [crawling into the bathroom] Get out. Go away. Go away!

[slams the door]