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Poster of The Night Porter
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Night Porter
6.6

The Night Porter

, 1974
The Night Porter
Italy, USA / Romantic, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Night Porter
6.6

Cast

Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Max [Maximilian Theo Aldorfer]
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Lucia
Charlotte Rampling
Lucia
Philippe Leroy
Philippe Leroy
Klaus
Gabriele Ferzetti
Gabriele Ferzetti
Hans
Giuseppe Addobbati
Stumm
Isa Miranda
Countess Stein
Nino Bignamini
Adolph
Marino Masé
Atherton
Amedeo Amodio
Bert
Piero Vida
Day Porter
Director Liliana Cavani
Writer Liliana Cavani, Italo Moscati, Barbara Alberti, Amedeo Pagani
Composer Daniele Paris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 3 April 1974
Release date
3 April 1974 Russia 18+
23 January 1976 Finland
3 April 1974 France
14 February 1975 Germany 18
30 January 1976 Ireland 18
10 April 1974 Italy
3 April 1974 Kazakhstan
6 November 2025 Lithuania N16
3 April 1974 Mexico C
8 November 1976 Spain
8 October 1975 Sweden
1 October 1974 USA
3 April 1974 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Lotar Film Productions, Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Il portiere di notte, The Night Porter, Portero de noche, Nattportieren, Noćni portir, Portier de nuit, Der Nachtportier, O Porteiro da Noite, Yöportieri, Ai no arashi, Az éjszakai portás, El portero de noche, Gece bekçisi, Nachtportier, Naktinis portjė, Natportieren, Nattportiern, Nightporter, Nocny portier, O thyroros tis nyhtas, Öine portjee, Yöportieeri, Ο θυρωρός της νύχτας, Нічний портьє, Ночной портье, Нощният портиер, 午夜守门人, 愛の嵐, De Nachtportier

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026

Quotes

Hans I'm only here to ask you some questions on behalf of myself and the others, and to have a look at you. Look, I could have come at another time to see him too, but, I don't need to speak to him. I don't need to speak to him... in front of you. Useless. With this business of the trial, he's... become too diffident.
Lucia He's right.
Hans What do you mean?
Lucia Because then for the first time he saw you all clearly. Nothing's changed, has it?
Hans You're wrong. We've all had our trials. Now we are cured and live in peace with ourselves.
Lucia There's no cure.
Hans It is you who are ill. Otherwise, you wouldn't be with somebody who made you...
Lucia That's my affair.
Hans Very well. But nevertheless, your mind is disturbed. That's why you're here, fishing up the past.
Lucia Max is more than just the past.
[Lucia crawls under a table]
Hans Listen. Why don't you go to the police? If you want to, I'll take you. Hm?
Lucia Dr. Fogler, I remember you so well. You gave a lot of orders.
Hans Then you can't have forgotten that your Max was an obedient Sturmscharführer. Remember?
Lucia I don't remember.
Hans I certainly can't oblige you to remember if you don't want to.
[clears his throat]
Hans I'm only here to ask you to testify, to find out... if the situation in which you find yourself is of your own choice.
Lucia I'm all right here.
Hans Yes. You both want to live in peace, right? One lives in peace... when one is in harmony with one's close friends, when one respects an agreement. Tell Max that. We could have denounced him to the police for the murder of Mario. But we didn't. Max is ill. He mustn't be too far away from us! He's locked you up here. We could go to the police about that, too, no?
Lucia I'm here of my own free will. This chain is because of you, so none of you can take me away.
Hans If we wanted to carry you off, would this chain stop us? You poor fool. A chain can be cut. None of us is thinking of violence.
Lucia Hmm, I know how your, your witnesses end up. Max told me.
[Lucia crawls out from under the table, away from Hans]
Hans Max doesn't know what he's saying or doing. His mind is disordered.
Lucia [crawling into the bathroom] Get out. Go away. Go away!
[slams the door]
Hans If you change your mind, if the chain grows heavy... call me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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