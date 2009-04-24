Menu
Poster of Don McKay
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.8
2 posters
Don McKay

Don McKay

Don McKay 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Don McKay, a high school janitor who leaves his hometown after a tragedy, returns 25 years later to rekindle a romance with his old flame, who is dying, but this homecoming brings McKay more than he bargained for.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 24 April 2009
Release date
24 April 2009 Russia 16+
24 April 2009 Kazakhstan
24 April 2009 USA
24 April 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $13,722
Production Animus Films
Also known as
Don McKay, Moment of Truth, Jogo de Mentiras, Дон МакКей, Absence of Suspicion, I stigmi tis alitheias, Juego de mentiras, Часът на истината, 骗局
Director
Jake Goldberger
Cast
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Keith David
Keith David
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Thomas Haden Church
Thomas Haden Church
James Rebhorn
James Rebhorn
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Stills
