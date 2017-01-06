Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Coin Heist
Poster of Coin Heist
Рейтинги
4.8 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Coin Heist

Coin Heist

Coin Heist 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 6 January 2017
World premiere 6 January 2017
Production Adaptive Studios, Netflix
Also known as
Coin Heist, A golpe de monedas, Coin Heist - Colpo alla Zecca, Die Münzraub-AG, Điệp Vụ Tiền Xu, Golpe de Moedas, Missão: Moedas, Myntkuppen, Myntkuppet, Skok na bilon, Ληστεία στο νομισματοκοπείο, Похищение монет, 扭轉錢坤
Director
Emily Hagins
Cast
Alexis G. Zall
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse
Jay Walker
Michael Cyril Creighton
Michael Cyril Creighton
Alex Saxon
Alex Saxon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Coin Heist
Compound Fracture 4.3
Compound Fracture (2013)
Inherent Vice 7.2
Inherent Vice (2014)

Film rating

4.8
Rate 14 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more