Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.8
IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Coin Heist
Coin Heist
Coin Heist
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Drama
Romantic
Crime
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
6 January 2017
World premiere
6 January 2017
Production
Adaptive Studios, Netflix
Also known as
Coin Heist, A golpe de monedas, Coin Heist - Colpo alla Zecca, Die Münzraub-AG, Điệp Vụ Tiền Xu, Golpe de Moedas, Missão: Moedas, Myntkuppen, Myntkuppet, Skok na bilon, Ληστεία στο νομισματοκοπείο, Похищение монет, 扭轉錢坤
Director
Emily Hagins
Cast
Alexis G. Zall
Sasha Pieterse
Jay Walker
Michael Cyril Creighton
Alex Saxon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Coin Heist
4.3
Compound Fracture
(2013)
7.2
Inherent Vice
(2014)
Film rating
4.8
Rate
14
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree