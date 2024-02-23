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Poster of Drugstore June
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Drugstore June
6.6

Drugstore June

, 2024
Drugstore June
USA / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Drugstore June
6.6

Synopsis

After the pharmacy in her small town is robbed, a girl who still lives at home with her parents takes matters into her own hands to solve the crime, while at the same time trying to get over her ex-boyfriend and become more of an adult.

Cast

Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
Jackie Sandler
James Remar
James Remar
Billy Barr
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Director Nicholaus Goossen
Writer Nicholaus Goossen, Esther Povitsky
Composer Alex Geringas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 February 2024
World premiere 23 February 2024
Worldwide Gross $18,665
Production All Things Comedy, Jalright Skip Productions, Paper Anvil
Also known as
Drugstore June, Аптека Джун, 药店六月

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

June Well, I don't like the word 'horny', so I say 'hot'n'ready' instead because it sounds cuter and it reminds me of pizza.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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