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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Drugstore June
6.6
Drugstore June
, 2024
Drugstore June
USA / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Facts
6.6
Synopsis
After the pharmacy in her small town is robbed, a girl who still lives at home with her parents takes matters into her own hands to solve the crime, while at the same time trying to get over her ex-boyfriend and become more of an adult.
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Cast
Miranda Cosgrove
Haley Joel Osment
Jackie Sandler
James Remar
Billy Barr
Beverly D'Angelo
Director
Nicholaus Goossen
Writer
Nicholaus Goossen
,
Esther Povitsky
Composer
Alex Geringas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
23 February 2024
World premiere
23 February 2024
Worldwide Gross
$18,665
Production
All Things Comedy, Jalright Skip Productions, Paper Anvil
Also known as
Drugstore June, Аптека Джун, 药店六月
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
June
Well, I don't like the word 'horny', so I say 'hot'n'ready' instead because it sounds cuter and it reminds me of pizza.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Interesting facts
Principal photography took place over 19 days.
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