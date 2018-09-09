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Poster of The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
6.1

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

, 2018
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
6.1

Synopsis

After a mass shooting at a police funeral, reclusive ex-cop Gannon finds himself unwittingly forced out of retirement when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Understanding that the shooting could set off a chain reaction of copycat violence across the country, Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters. There, he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him over to the authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

Cast

James Badge Dale
James Badge Dale
Gannon
Chris Mulkey
Chris Mulkey
Ford
Brian Geraghty
Brian Geraghty
Noah
Robert Aramayo
Robert Aramayo
Keating
Patrick Fischler
Patrick Fischler
Beckman
Happy Anderson
Morris
Gene Jones
Gene Jones
Hubbel
Cotter Smith
Cotter Smith
Roman
Bret Eric Porter
Kowalski
Nichole Abshire
Officer
Director Henry Dunham
Writer Henry Dunham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 18 January 2019
World premiere 9 September 2018
Release date
3 January 2020 Japan
18 January 2019 USA NR
Budget $450,000
Production CINESTATE, Look to the Sky Films, Madhouse Entertainment
Also known as
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, Assassinato em Sparrow Creek, Martwy punkt, Militia, Milizia, The Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber, Противостояние в Спэрроу-Крик, スパロークリーク 野良犬たちの長い夜, 對峙麻雀溪

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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