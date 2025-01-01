Opera Films

Menu
A
A Masked Ball
AD
Adriana Lecouvreur Adriana Lecouvreur
AG
Agrippina
AI
Aida Aida Aida Aida (Sydney Opera House) Aida: Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour
AN
Andrea Chénier Andrea Chénier Andrea Chénier (The Royal Opera) Anna Bolena
AR
Arena di Verona: Carmen Arena di Verona: La Traviata Arena di Verona: Turandot Ariadne auf Naxos
AS
Asmik Grigorian: Midsummer Night’s Gala
BA
Bavarskaya opera. Pikovaya dama
BE
Benvenuto Cellini
BO
Bogema Boris Godunov Boris Godunov
BR
Bregenz Festival: Der Freischütz Bregenz Festival: Siberia
CA
Capriccio Carmen Carmen Carmina Burana by Edward Clug Carreras Domingo Pavarotti in Concert Carskaya nevesta
CH
Christian Thielemann & Elina Garanca Christian Thielemann: Tristan und Isolde
CO
Concierto de Verano Filarmónica de Berlín Così fan tutte
CU
Currentzis: The Passenger
DA
Das Rheingold
DE
De Walkure Der Fliegende Holländer
DI
Dialogues des Carmelites Die Rosenkavalier Die Walküre Die Zauberflöte Die Zauberflöte Die Zauberflöte il Flauto Magico
DO
Don Carlo Don Giovanni Don Giovanni Don Giovanni Don Juan Don Zhuan Donizetti: L'Elisir d'amore
DY
Dyagilev Festival: Traviata
EL
Elektra Elektra
ER
Ernani
EU
Eugene Onegin Eugene Onegin Eurydice
EV
Evgeniy Onegin
FA
Fail-Safe Falstaff Faust Faust (Sharl Guno)
FI
Figaro / Le nozze di Figaro Fire Shut Up in My Bones
FR
Francesca da Rimini Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
GA
Gaetano Donizetti - Die Regimentstochter (La fille du régiment)
GI
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca - Arena di Verona
GR
Grafinya Marica
GU
Guillaume Tell: Royal Opera, London 2015
Götterdämmerung
HA
Hansel and Gretel
HO
Hovanschina Hovanschina
Hänsel und Gretel
I
I Puritani, Opera seria in tre atti I due Foscari
ID
Idomeneo
IL
Il Barbiere di Siviglia Il Trovatore Il barbiere di Siviglia Il trovatore il Trovatore
IO
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle Iolanta and the Nutcracker
JU
Jules César
KA
Kavaler rozy
L'
L'Italiana in Algeri L'elisir d'amore
LA
La Boheme La Cenerentola La Donna del Lago La Fanciulla del West La Fille du Regiment La Gioconda La Traviata La Traviata La Traviata La Traviata La clemenza di Tito La gazza ladra La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti Lakmé
LE
Le Coq d'or Le Nozze di Figaro Le nozze di Figaro Les Contes d'Hoffmann Les Indes galantes Les Vêpres siciliennes Les contes d'Hoffmann Les pêcheurs de perles Letuchiy Gollandec
LU
Lucia di Lammermoor Lucrezia Borgia Lucrezia Borgia Lulu
LY
Lyubovnyy napitok
L’
L’Amour de Loin
ME
MET Opera: Der Rosenkavalier MET Opera: Die Zauberflöte MET Opera: Fidelio MET Opera: Grounded MET Opera: Hamlet MET Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia MET Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro MET Opera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann MET Opera: Lohengrin MET Opera: Puccini’s Tosca MET Opera: Salome MET Opera: Verdi’s Aida Mefistofele Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème Metropolitan Opera: Luisa Miller Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore Metropolitan Opera: Norma Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel Metropolitan Opera: Tosca
MA
Macbeth Madama Butterfly Madama Butterfly Madama Butterfly - The Royal Opera Madame Butterfly Manon Manon Lescaut Manon Lescaut Maria Stuarda Maria Stuarda Marnie Martin Kušej: La Clemenza di Tito Martin Kušej: La Forza del Destino Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana/Leoncavallo: Pagliacci
MO
Mozart: Don Giovanni Mozart: The Magic Flute
MU
Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov
NA
Nabucco
NO
Norma Norma
NU
Nussknacker und Mausekönig
ON
ONP: Le Nozze di Figaro
OP
Opera na ldu Opera: Don Quixote OperaHD: Boris Godunov OperaHD: Don Paskuale OperaHD: Rigoletto OperaHD: Snegurochka OperaHD: Toska Opéra national de Paris: Platée
OR
Orfeo ed Euridice
OT
Otello Otello Otello Otello: Kaufmann
PA
Parsifal Parsifal
PE
Peter Grimes
PH
Phaeton
PL
Planeta Pi
PO
Porgy and Bess
PR
Prince Igor
PU
Puccini: La Bohème Puccini: La bohème
RO
ROH: Aida ROH: Toska ROMEO Y JULIETA - ÓPERA MET ENCORES 2021 VOSE Roberto Devereux Romeo et Juliette Roméo et Juliette Roméo et Juliette Rossini Opera Festival: Il Turco in Italia Rossini Opera Festival: Il signor Bruschino Rossini Opera Festival: Otello Rossini's Armida Royal Opera House Live Cinema Seasion 2018/2019: Macbeth Royal Opera House: Così fan tutte Royal Opera House: Die Walkure
RI
Rigoletto a Mantova Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny
RU
Rusalka Ruslan and Lyudmila
SA
Salomeya Salzburg Festival: Die Zauberflöte Salzburg Festival: Falstaff Salzburg Festival: Il Trittico Salzburg Festival: Macbeth Salzburg Festival: The Gambler Salzburg Festival: The Greek Passion Salzburg-100: Aida Salzburg-100: Die Zauberflöte Salzburg-100: Don Carlo Salzburg-100: Elektra Salzburg-100: La Traviata Salzburg-100: Le Nozze di Figaro Salzburg-100: L’Italiana in Algeri Salzburg-100: Salome Salzburg: Ariodante Samson et Delila
SE
Selskaya chest. Payacy
SI
Siegfried Siegfried
ST
Stiffelio
TA
Tannhauser Tartuffe, or The Hypocrite
TC
Tcherniakov: Tristan und Isolde
TE
Teodor Currentzis: Idomeneo Teodor Currentzis: La Clemenza di Tito
TH
The Magic Flute The Magic Flute The Merry Widow The Met: Rigoletto The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Les Troyens The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Un ballo in maschera The Metropolitan Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte The Mikado The Night before Christmas The Nose The Queen of Spades The Royal Ballet: Cinderella The Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker The Royal Opera House: Carmen The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore The Royal Opera: La Boheme The Royal Opera: The Marriage of Figaro The Royal Opera: The Tales of Hoffmann The Royal Opera: Turandot Theater an der Wien: Saul Theater an der Wien: Tosca TheatreHD: Currentzis & Sasha Waltz: Beethoven No. 7 TheatreHD: Dzeffirelli: Selskaya chest TheatreHD: Obruchenie v monastyre TheatreHD: Opernyy festival Rossini. Deva ozera TheatreHD: Opernyy festival v Macherate: Aida TheatreHD: Venskaya opera. Loengrin Thomas Adès: The Tempest
TO
Tosca
TR
Tri zvezdy v Berline Tristan und Isolde
TU
Turandot Turandot Turandot
VE
Verdi: Falstaff Verdi: Otello
WE
Werther
WI
Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor Wiener Staatsoper: Salome Wiener Staatsoper: Tosca WienerStaatsoper: Turandot
WO
Wozzeck
ZO
Zolushka
ÓP
Ópera TOSCA
АN
Аn der Wien: Giulio Cesare in Egitto
