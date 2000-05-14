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Poster of Requiem for a Dream
8.2
Requiem for a Dream - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Requiem for a Dream
8.2

Requiem for a Dream

, 2000
Requiem for a Dream
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Requiem for a Dream
8.2
Requiem for a Dream - Subtitled trailer
Requiem for a Dream  Subtitled trailer

Synopsis

The drug-induced utopias of four Coney Island people are shattered when their addictions run deep.

Cast

Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Sara Goldfarb
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Harry Goldfarb
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Marion Silver
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
Tyrone C. Love
Christopher McDonald
Christopher McDonald
Tappy Tibbons
Louise Lasser
Ada
Marcia Jean Kurtz
Rae
Janet Sarno
Mrs. Pearlman
Suzanne Shepherd
Mrs. Scarlini
Joanne Gordon
Mrs. Ovadia
Director Darren Aronofsky
Writer Hubert Selby Jr., Darren Aronofsky
Composer Clint Mansell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 12 July 2002
World premiere 14 May 2000
Release date
3 May 2001 Russia 18+
20 September 2001 Argentina 18
8 February 2001 Australia
20 June 2001 Belgium
2 November 2001 Brazil
3 November 2000 Canada 18A
26 October 2001 Colombia 18
18 November 2002 Czechia
19 April 2002 Denmark 15
27 April 2001 Finland
21 March 2001 France
3 January 2002 Germany
19 January 2001 Great Britain
18 May 2001 Greece
22 March 2001 Hong Kong III
22 February 2001 Hungary 18
15 December 2000 Ireland
10 May 2001 Israel
7 July 2001 Japan R-18
3 May 2001 Kazakhstan
22 March 2001 Macao D
7 September 2001 Mexico C
13 September 2001 Netherlands
29 March 2001 New Zealand 18
13 July 2001 Norway 15
31 January 2002 Peru 14
15 December 2000 Philippines R-18
16 March 2001 Poland 18
16 August 2001 Portugal
12 July 2001 Singapore R21
16 March 2001 South Africa 18
12 July 2002 South Korea 18
23 March 2001 Spain
14 September 2001 Sweden
15 December 2000 USA R
3 May 2001 Ukraine
30 November 2001 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $7,391,471
Production Artisan Entertainment, Thousand Words, Sibling Productions
Also known as
Requiem for a Dream, Réquiem por un sueño, Requiem za sen, Реквием по мечте, A Vida não é um Sonho, Arzu üçün rekviem, Bir Rüya İçin Ağıt, Cerinta pentru un vis, Marsiyei bar yek roya, Nguyện Cầu Cho Một Giấc Mơ, Orzular Marsiyasi, Reekviem unistusele, Rekviem egy álomért, Rekviem om en drøm, Rekviem svajonei, Rekviēms sapnim, Rekvijem za sanje, Rekvijem za snove, Requiem dla snu, Requiem for en drøm, Requiem gia ena oneiro, Réquiem para um Sonho, Réquiem para un sueño, Requiem pentru un vis, Rèquiem per un somni, Requiem por un sueño, Retour à Brooklyn, Unelmien sielunmessu, Ρέκβιεμ για ένα όνειρο, Арманға арналған реквием, Реквием за една мечта, Реквијем за снове, Реквієм за мрією, Рэквіем па мары, रेक्विएम फ़ॉर अ ड्रीम, 레퀴엠, レクイエム・フォー・ドリーム, 噩夢輓歌, 梦之安魂曲, 迷上瘾, 迷上癮, Реквієм по мрії, 梦的挽歌, 夢之安魂曲

Film rating

8.2
Rate 82 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  158 In the Drama genre  67 In the Crime genre  17 In films of USA  107 In films of 2000  3
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Requiem for a Dream - Subtitled trailer
Requiem for a Dream Subtitled trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Requiem for a Dream

Quotes

Sara Goldfarb I'm somebody now, Harry. Everybody likes me. Soon, millions of people will see me and they'll all like me. I'll tell them about you, and your father, how good he was to us. Remember? It's a reason to get up in the morning. It's a reason to lose weight, to fit in the red dress. It's a reason to smile. It makes tomorrow all right. What have I got Harry, hm? Why should I even make the bed, or wash the dishes? I do them, but why should I? I'm alone. Your father's gone, you're gone. I got no one to care for. What have I got, Harry? I'm lonely. I'm old.
Harry Goldfarb You got friends, Ma.
Sara Goldfarb Ah, it's not the same. They don't need me. I like the way I feel. I like thinking about the red dress and the television and you and your father. Now when I get the sun, I smile.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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