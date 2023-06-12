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Poster of Maggie Moore(s)
6.4
Maggie Moore(s) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Maggie Moore(s)
6.4

Maggie Moore(s)

, 2023
Maggie Moore(s)
USA / Crime, Thriller, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Maggie Moore(s)
6.4
Maggie Moore(s) - Trailer
Maggie Moore(s)  Trailer

Synopsis

The chief of police in a quiet Arizona town is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

Cast

Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Jordan Sanders
Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed
Deputy K. Reddy
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Rita Grace
Allison Dunbar
Allison Dunbar
Tate Ellington
Tate Ellington
Micah Stock
Jay Moore
Happy Anderson
Michael Kosco
Nicholas Azarian
Greg Wachsteter
Derek Basco
Tommy T.
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Maggie Moore
Mary Holland
Mary Holland
Maggie Lee Moore
Christopher Denham
Andrew Moore
Director John Slattery
Writer Paul Bernbaum
Composer Ben Sollee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 June 2023
World premiere 12 June 2023
Release date
29 June 2023 Russia Парадиз 16+
6 July 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
29 June 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
16 June 2023 Latvia 12+
16 June 2023 Lithuania
16 June 2023 Portugal M/14
7 July 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $85,533
Production Vincent Newman Entertainment, Indy Entertainment
Also known as
Maggie Moore(s), ¿Quién Mató a las Maggie Moores?, Assassinato por Coincidência, Divas Megijas, Kas nužudė Megę?, Kto zabił Maggie Moore?, Las Maggie Moore(s), Maggie Moore(s): Un omicidio di troppo, Mi Harag et Maggie Moore?, Qui a tué Maggie Moore(s) ?, Qui a tué Maggie Moore(s)?, Меґґі Мур(и), Мэгги Мур(ы), 两个玛吉·摩尔, Maggie Moores, Who Killed Maggie Moore(s)?

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Maggie Moore(s) - Trailer
Maggie Moore(s) Trailer
Maggie Moore(s) - Dubbed trailer
Maggie Moore(s) Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

Jordan Sanders Someone once told him, it takes courage to be happy. He didn't understand it then, but he thinks he might now. The problem, he realized, is all the heartbreak. For some, it comes more often than others, but he knew well, it comes for everyone. The irony is how the heartbreak made his own life clearer; showed him a path to the happiness he'd been so desperate to find. Obviously, some people don't have that difficult a time. Some people are born happy and stay happy. And to those people, he thought, good for them. What a gift. For others, he knew, it's just the opposite. They fight losing battle after losing battle, until, finally, they lose the war. The rest, the majority even, it's a constant struggle - somedays good, some days not so good. They keep at it though; wake up each morning, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. Which he knew was a cliche, but also believed that's what happiness was. The sad thing was, when he realized too late that he had once held the bottle, he held that bottle right in his hands, with the lighting buzzing around inside. He was just too stupid or too foolish or too proud to realize it. And he let it get away from him. So was that another heartbreak or another part of the struggle? The truth is, he didn't know yet. He just knew it would take some courage to find out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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