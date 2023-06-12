Jordan Sanders Someone once told him, it takes courage to be happy. He didn't understand it then, but he thinks he might now. The problem, he realized, is all the heartbreak. For some, it comes more often than others, but he knew well, it comes for everyone. The irony is how the heartbreak made his own life clearer; showed him a path to the happiness he'd been so desperate to find. Obviously, some people don't have that difficult a time. Some people are born happy and stay happy. And to those people, he thought, good for them. What a gift. For others, he knew, it's just the opposite. They fight losing battle after losing battle, until, finally, they lose the war. The rest, the majority even, it's a constant struggle - somedays good, some days not so good. They keep at it though; wake up each morning, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. Which he knew was a cliche, but also believed that's what happiness was. The sad thing was, when he realized too late that he had once held the bottle, he held that bottle right in his hands, with the lighting buzzing around inside. He was just too stupid or too foolish or too proud to realize it. And he let it get away from him. So was that another heartbreak or another part of the struggle? The truth is, he didn't know yet. He just knew it would take some courage to find out.