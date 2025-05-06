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Poster of Propazha svidetelya
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Propazha svidetelya
6.6

Propazha svidetelya

, 1971
Propazha svidetelya
USSR / Crime / 18+
Poster of Propazha svidetelya
6.6

Cast

Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Lieutenant Seryozhkin
Maksim Munzuk
Tykhe
Marta Zoriktuyeva
Inga
Artiomas Inozemcevas
Zuyev
Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Nastya
Nikolay Shatskiy
Buda Vampilov
Semyon Dugarovich
Sundup Rabsalov
Seden
Nikolai Kryukov
Nikolai Kryukov
Investigator Yuri Stepanovich
Boris Yurchenko
Mikhail Balabin
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Tatyana
Director Vladimir Nazarov
Writer Boris Mozhayev
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Propazha svidetelya, A tanú eltűnik, Der verschwundene Zeuge, Świadek zaginął, Пропажа свидетеля

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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