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Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Propazha svidetelya
6.6
Propazha svidetelya
, 1971
Propazha svidetelya
USSR / Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Lieutenant Seryozhkin
Maksim Munzuk
Tykhe
Marta Zoriktuyeva
Inga
Artiomas Inozemcevas
Zuyev
Lyudmila Maksakova
Nastya
Nikolay Shatskiy
Buda Vampilov
Semyon Dugarovich
Sundup Rabsalov
Seden
Nikolai Kryukov
Investigator Yuri Stepanovich
Boris Yurchenko
Mikhail Balabin
Alla Meshcheryakova
Tatyana
Director
Vladimir Nazarov
Writer
Boris Mozhayev
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1971
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Propazha svidetelya, A tanú eltűnik, Der verschwundene Zeuge, Świadek zaginął, Пропажа свидетеля
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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