6.6Aniskin i Fantomas
Aniskin i Fantomas, 1973
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Cast
Margarita Fomina
Valentin Abramov
Oleg Balakin
Director Mikhail Zharov, Vladimir Rapoport
Writer Vil Lipatov
Composer Vladimir Shainsky
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 13 April 1974
Release date
|6 June 1974
|USA
|8 May 1974
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Aniskin i Fantomas, Анискин и Фантомас, Aniskin and Fantomas
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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