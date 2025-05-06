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Poster of Aniskin i Fantomas
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Aniskin i Fantomas
6.6

Aniskin i Fantomas

, 1973
Aniskin i Fantomas
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Aniskin i Fantomas
6.6

Cast

Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Aniskin
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Lydia Smirnova
Lydia Smirnova
Roman Tkachuk
Roman Tkachuk
Margarita Fomina
Valentin Abramov
Oleg Balakin
Aleksey Safonov
Aleksey Safonov
Viktor Baykov
Viktor Baykov
Director Mikhail Zharov, Vladimir Rapoport
Writer Vil Lipatov
Composer Vladimir Shainsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 13 April 1974
Release date
6 June 1974 USA
8 May 1974 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Aniskin i Fantomas, Анискин и Фантомас, Aniskin and Fantomas

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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