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Poster of The Girl Was Young
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Girl Was Young
6.9

The Girl Was Young

, 1937
Young and Innocent
Great Britain / Thriller, Mystery, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Girl Was Young
6.9

Synopsis

Man on the run from a murder charge enlists a beautiful stranger who must put herself at risk for his cause.

Cast

Nova Pilbeam
Erica Burgoyne
Percy Marmont
Col. Burgoyne
Edward Rigby
Old Will
Derrick De Marney
Robert Tisdall
John Longden
Det. Insp. Kent
Edward Rigby
Old Will
Mary Clare
Erica's Aunt
George Curzon
Guy
Basil Radford
Erica's Uncle
Pamela Carme
Christine Clay
George Merritt
Det. Sgt. Miller
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Josephine Tey, Charles Bennett, Edwin Greenwood, Anthony Armstrong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1937
Online premiere 10 May 2020
World premiere 1 November 1937
Release date
1 November 1937 Canada PG
21 April 2010 France
1 November 1937 Great Britain
15 January 1977 Japan G
11 July 1944 Spain
23 November 1939 Sweden 15
17 February 1938 USA
Worldwide Gross $401
Production Gaumont British Picture Corporation
Also known as
Young and Innocent, Inocencia y juventud, Jovem e Inocente, The Girl Was Young, Ung og uskyldig, Coins for Candles, Fiatal és ártatlan, Giovane e innocente, Innocència i joventut, Jauna ir nekalta, Jeune et innocent, Jung und unschuldig, Mlad i nevin, Mlada in nedolžna, Mladi i nevini, Mladý a nevinný, Młody i niewinny, Noor ja süütu, Nuori ja viaton, Opgejaagd, På farliga vägar, Tânără şi inocentă, Traqué, Ung och oskyldig, Νέα και αθώα, Νέος και αθώος, Млад и невинен, Молодий і невинний, Молодой и невинный, 年輕與無辜, 第3逃亡者, だいさんとうぼうしゃ, 年轻姑娘

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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