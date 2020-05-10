Young and Innocent, Inocencia y juventud, Jovem e Inocente, The Girl Was Young, Ung og uskyldig, Coins for Candles, Fiatal és ártatlan, Giovane e innocente, Innocència i joventut, Jauna ir nekalta, Jeune et innocent, Jung und unschuldig, Mlad i nevin, Mlada in nedolžna, Mladi i nevini, Mladý a nevinný, Młody i niewinny, Noor ja süütu, Nuori ja viaton, Opgejaagd, På farliga vägar, Tânără şi inocentă, Traqué, Ung och oskyldig, Νέα και αθώα, Νέος και αθώος, Млад и невинен, Молодий і невинний, Молодой и невинный, 年輕與無辜, 第3逃亡者, だいさんとうぼうしゃ, 年轻姑娘
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Erica BurgoyneA cup of tea and a piece of cake, please.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.