7.0Stalnaya babochka
Steel Butterfly, 2012
Russia / Crime, Detective, Drama / 18+
Cast
Director Renat Davletyarov
Writer Natalya Vorozhbit, Renat Davletyarov, Yuriy Korotkov
Composer Roman Dormidoshin
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 November 2012
Release date
|1 November 2012
|Russia
|КароПрокат
|16+
|1 November 2012
|Belarus
|1 November 2012
|Kazakhstan
|11 November 2012
|USA
|1 November 2012
|Ukraine
Budget 2,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,135,569
Production Interfest, Propeller Prodakshn
Also known as
Stalnaya babochka, Steel Butterfly, Стальная бабочка
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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