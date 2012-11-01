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Poster of Steel Butterfly
7.0
Steel Butterfly - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Films Steel Butterfly
7.0

Steel Butterfly

, 2012
Stalnaya babochka
Russia / Crime, Detective, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Steel Butterfly
7.0
Steel Butterfly - Trailer 1
Steel Butterfly  Trailer 1

Cast

Darya Melnikova
Darya Melnikova
Vika Chumakova
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Grigoriy Khanin
Darya Moroz
Darya Moroz
Tatyana
Andrey Kazakov
Andrey Kazakov
Zaytsev
Pyotr Vins
Pyotr Vins
Kosovskiy
Aleksey Semchenkov
Semyon Treskunov
Semyon Treskunov
'Dwarf'
Elena Galibina
Inspektorsha
Maksim Dromashko
Maksim Dromashko
Tolik
Andrey Lebedev
Bondarev
Konstantin Topolaga
Konstantin Topolaga
Lieutenant Colonel Timashov
Director Renat Davletyarov
Writer Natalya Vorozhbit, Renat Davletyarov, Yuriy Korotkov
Composer Roman Dormidoshin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 November 2012
Release date
1 November 2012 Russia КароПрокат 16+
1 November 2012 Belarus
1 November 2012 Kazakhstan
11 November 2012 USA
1 November 2012 Ukraine
Budget 2,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,135,569
Production Interfest, Propeller Prodakshn
Also known as
Stalnaya babochka, Steel Butterfly, Стальная бабочка

Film rating

7.0
Rate 19 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Steel Butterfly - Trailer 1
Steel Butterfly Trailer 1
Steel Butterfly - Trailer 2
Steel Butterfly Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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