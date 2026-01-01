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Poster of Etika dolga
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Etika dolga
5.1

Etika dolga

, 2022
Etika dolga
Russia / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Etika dolga
5.1

Cast

Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Ryabov
Ivan Prill
Kurganov
Aleksandr Nikolskiy
Aleksandr Nikolskiy
Yegorov
Maksim Vazhov
Ment
Marina Kleshcheva
Babka
Timur Yefremenko
Timur Yefremenko
Tokarev
Tatyana Gorik
Zhena Ryabova
Aleksandr Kalugin
Serzhant
Darya Sosedova
Lena
Writer Ruslan Paushu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
Also known as
Etika dolga, Этика долга

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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