Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Etika dolga
5.1
Etika dolga
, 2022
Etika dolga
Russia / Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.1
Cast
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Ryabov
Ivan Prill
Kurganov
Aleksandr Nikolskiy
Yegorov
Maksim Vazhov
Ment
Marina Kleshcheva
Babka
Timur Yefremenko
Tokarev
Tatyana Gorik
Zhena Ryabova
Aleksandr Kalugin
Serzhant
Darya Sosedova
Lena
Writer
Ruslan Paushu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
Also known as
Etika dolga, Этика долга
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Etika dolga
Vyiti Iz Gruppy
Drama, Action
2020, Russia
7.0
High Security Vacation
Comedy, Crime
2009, Russia
6.0
Antidope
Comedy, Crime, Action
2007, Russia
4.0
Ogni bolshoy derevni
Comedy
2016, Russia
4.0
Moms
Comedy
2012, Russia
6.0
Kurer iz 'Raya'
Comedy
2012, Russia
5.0
The Pregnant
Comedy
2011, Russia
4.0
Dead Man's Bluff
Comedy
2005, Russia
7.0
Mechtat ne vredno
Comedy
2004, Russia
4.0
Kovcheg
Comedy
2002, Russia
4.0
Film in Collections
Films About Revenge
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree