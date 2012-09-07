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Poster of The Place Beyond the Pines
7.3
The Place Beyond the Pines - trailer in russian 1
Kinoafisha Films The Place Beyond the Pines
7.3

The Place Beyond the Pines

, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Place Beyond the Pines
7.3
The Place Beyond the Pines - trailer in russian 1
The Place Beyond the Pines  trailer in russian 1

Synopsis

A motorcycle stunt rider turns to robbing banks as a way to provide for his lover and their newborn child, a decision that puts him on a collision course with an ambitious rookie cop navigating a department ruled by a corrupt detective.

Cast

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan
Director Derek Cianfrance
Writer Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance, Ben Coccio
Composer Mike Patton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 23 July 2013
World premiere 7 September 2012
Release date
18 April 2013 Russia Каравелла-DDC 16+
14 March 2013 Australia
18 April 2013 Belarus
27 March 2013 Belgium
21 June 2013 Brazil
12 April 2013 Canada
2 May 2013 Croatia
28 March 2013 Denmark
26 April 2013 Estonia
29 March 2013 Finland
20 March 2013 France
13 June 2013 Germany
11 April 2013 Great Britain
11 April 2013 Greece
12 April 2013 Ireland
4 April 2013 Italy
25 May 2013 Japan
18 April 2013 Kazakhstan
4 April 2013 Kuwait
18 April 2013 Lebanon
12 April 2013 Lithuania
28 June 2013 Mexico
4 April 2013 Netherlands
5 April 2013 Norway
22 May 2013 Poland
19 September 2013 Portugal
4 April 2013 Singapore
1 August 2013 South Korea 19
21 June 2013 Spain
5 April 2013 Sweden
24 May 2013 Taiwan
14 June 2013 Turkey
27 March 2013 USA
18 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $47,162,802
Production Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Electric City Entertainment, Verisimilitude
Also known as
The Place Beyond the Pines, El lugar donde todo termina, Au-delà des pins, Babadan Oğula, Bên Kia Rừng Thông, Come un tuono, Como Um Trovão, Cruce de caminos (The Place Beyond the Pines), Cruïlla de camins, Destine la rascruce, Drugie oblicze, El lugar más allá de los pinos, Grehi očetov, Grijesi očeva, Ha'makom betoh ha'yaar, New Yorgi varjus, Niujorko šešėlyje, Ņujorkas ēnā, O Lugar Onde Tudo Termina, Pureisu Biyondo Za Painzu/Shukumei, Sto telos tou dromou, Túl a fenyvesen, Za borovicovým hájem, Za borovicovým hájom, Στο τέλος του δρόμου, Кућа иза борова, Место под соснами, Місце під соснами, Мястото отвъд дърветата, プレイス・ビヨンド・ザ・パインズ　宿命, 末路車神

Film rating

7.3
Rate 28 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1293 In the Drama genre  595 In the Crime genre  116 In films of USA  788 In films of 2012  32

Film Trailers

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The Place Beyond the Pines - trailer in russian 1
The Place Beyond the Pines Trailer in russian 1
The Place Beyond the Pines - trailer in russian 2
The Place Beyond the Pines Trailer in russian 2
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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