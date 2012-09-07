A motorcycle stunt rider turns to robbing banks as a way to provide for his lover and their newborn child, a decision that puts him on a collision course with an ambitious rookie cop navigating a department ruled by a corrupt detective.
ProductionSidney Kimmel Entertainment, Electric City Entertainment, Verisimilitude
Also known as
The Place Beyond the Pines, El lugar donde todo termina, Au-delà des pins, Babadan Oğula, Bên Kia Rừng Thông, Come un tuono, Como Um Trovão, Cruce de caminos (The Place Beyond the Pines), Cruïlla de camins, Destine la rascruce, Drugie oblicze, El lugar más allá de los pinos, Grehi očetov, Grijesi očeva, Ha'makom betoh ha'yaar, New Yorgi varjus, Niujorko šešėlyje, Ņujorkas ēnā, O Lugar Onde Tudo Termina, Pureisu Biyondo Za Painzu/Shukumei, Sto telos tou dromou, Túl a fenyvesen, Za borovicovým hájem, Za borovicovým hájom, Στο τέλος του δρόμου, Кућа иза борова, Место под соснами, Місце під соснами, Мястото отвъд дърветата, プレイス・ビヨンド・ザ・パインズ 宿命, 末路車神