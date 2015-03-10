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The Projectionist
5.0
The Projectionist
, 2015
An Act of War
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
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5.0
Synopsis
Battling insomnia and undiagnosed PTSD, a war veteran works nights as a projectionist at a decrepit theater. While struggling to adapt to civilian life, he soon finds himself tangled in an inescapable web of seduction, addiction, and violence.
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Cast
Natasha Alam
Ivana
Doug E. Doug
Marlon
Russ Russo
Jacob Nicks
Joseph R. Gannascoli
Frank
Robert Miano
Sully
Kiowa Gordon
Private LockLear
Stan Carp
Tito
Matthew D'Olimpio
Ivana's Date
John Farnworth
Mr. O'Brian
Kevin Interdonato
The Stalker
Director
Ryan M. Kennedy
Writer
Ryan M. Kennedy
Composer
Spyros Poulos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
10 March 2015
Release date
10 March 2015
Denmark
15
10 March 2015
USA
R
Worldwide Gross
$362,200
Production
Create Entertainment, Cyfuno Ventures, Evince Productions
Also known as
An Act of War, Đạo Luật Của Chiến Tranh, The Projectionist, Эхо войны, 액트 오브 워
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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