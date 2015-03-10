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Poster of The Projectionist
5.0
Kinoafisha Films The Projectionist
5.0

The Projectionist

, 2015
An Act of War
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Projectionist
5.0

Synopsis

Battling insomnia and undiagnosed PTSD, a war veteran works nights as a projectionist at a decrepit theater. While struggling to adapt to civilian life, he soon finds himself tangled in an inescapable web of seduction, addiction, and violence.

Cast

Natasha Alam
Natasha Alam
Ivana
Doug E. Doug
Marlon
Russ Russo
Jacob Nicks
Joseph R. Gannascoli
Frank
Robert Miano
Sully
Kiowa Gordon
Kiowa Gordon
Private LockLear
Stan Carp
Tito
Matthew D'Olimpio
Ivana's Date
John Farnworth
Mr. O'Brian
Kevin Interdonato
The Stalker
Director Ryan M. Kennedy
Writer Ryan M. Kennedy
Composer Spyros Poulos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 10 March 2015
Release date
10 March 2015 Denmark 15
10 March 2015 USA R
Worldwide Gross $362,200
Production Create Entertainment, Cyfuno Ventures, Evince Productions
Also known as
An Act of War, Đạo Luật Của Chiến Tranh, The Projectionist, Эхо войны, 액트 오브 워

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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