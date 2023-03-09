George Hanson You know, this used to be a helluva good country. I can't understand what's gone wrong with it.

Billy Man, everybody got chicken, that's what happened. Hey, we can't even get into like, a second-rate hotel, I mean, a second-rate motel, you dig? They think we're gonna cut their throat or somethin'. They're scared, man.

George Hanson They're not scared of you. They're scared of what you represent to 'em.

Billy Hey, man. All we represent to them, man, is somebody who needs a haircut.

George Hanson Oh, no. What you represent to them is freedom.

Billy What the hell is wrong with freedom? That's what it's all about.

George Hanson Oh, yeah, that's right. That's what's it's all about, all right. But talkin' about it and bein' it, that's two different thangs. I mean, it's real hard to be free when you are bought and sold in the marketplace. Of course, don't ever tell anybody that they're not free, 'cause then they're gonna get real busy killin' and maimin' to prove to you that they are. Oh, yeah, they're gonna talk to you, and talk to you, and talk to you about individual freedom. But they see a free individual, it's gonna scare 'em.

Billy Well, it don't make 'em runnin' scared.