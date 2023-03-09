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Poster of Easy Rider
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Easy Rider
7.1

Easy Rider

, 1969
Easy Rider
USA / Drama, Crime, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Easy Rider
7.1

Cast

Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Wyatt
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Billy
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
George Hanson
Antonio Mendoza
Jesus
Phil Spector
Connection
Mac Mashourian
Bodyguard
Warren Finnerty
Rancher
Tita Colorado
Rancher's Wife
Luke Askew
Stranger on Highway
Luana Anders
Lisa
Director Dennis Hopper
Writer Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 7 May 1969
Release date
15 November 1979 Argentina
20 September 1969 Australia
2 January 1970 Belgium
18 November 1969 Brazil
14 July 1969 Canada
2 March 1995 Czechia 15+
6 October 1969 Denmark
2 July 1982 Finland
7 May 1969 France
18 December 1969 Germany
17 October 1969 Great Britain
20 September 1969 Greece
10 December 1970 Hong Kong
6 January 1972 Hungary
27 March 1970 Ireland
28 February 1970 Italy
17 June 1972 Japan
4 September 1969 Netherlands
12 February 1970 Norway
28 April 1970 Portugal
3 April 1999 South Korea 18
28 November 1974 Spain
26 June 1969 Sweden
14 July 1969 USA
23 March 1970 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $360,000
Worldwide Gross $124,600
Production Pando Company Inc., Raybert Productions
Also known as
Easy Rider, Busco mi destino, Busco mi camino, Bezstarostná jízda, Беспечный ездок, Adam B'Eekvot Goralo, Bezstarostná jazda, Easy Rider - Libertà e paura, Easy Rider - matkalla, Easy Rider -Matkalla, Easy Rider (Buscando mi destino), Goli u sedlu, Goli v sedlu, Îjî Raidâ, Muretu rännumees, Nerupestingas keliautojas, Sem Destino, Swobodny jeździec, Szelíd motorosok, Tay Lái Nổi Loạn, The Loners, Xenoiastos kavallaris, Ξένοιαστος καβαλάρης, Безтурботний байкер, Безтурботний їздець, Волният ездач, Голи у седлу, ईज़ी राइडर, イージー・ライダー, 逍遙騎士, 逍遥骑士, 이지 라이더, Easy Rider - Buscando Mi Destino, Easy rider. Buscando mi destino

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 9 March 2023

Quotes

George Hanson You know, this used to be a helluva good country. I can't understand what's gone wrong with it.
Billy Man, everybody got chicken, that's what happened. Hey, we can't even get into like, a second-rate hotel, I mean, a second-rate motel, you dig? They think we're gonna cut their throat or somethin'. They're scared, man.
George Hanson They're not scared of you. They're scared of what you represent to 'em.
Billy Hey, man. All we represent to them, man, is somebody who needs a haircut.
George Hanson Oh, no. What you represent to them is freedom.
Billy What the hell is wrong with freedom? That's what it's all about.
George Hanson Oh, yeah, that's right. That's what's it's all about, all right. But talkin' about it and bein' it, that's two different thangs. I mean, it's real hard to be free when you are bought and sold in the marketplace. Of course, don't ever tell anybody that they're not free, 'cause then they're gonna get real busy killin' and maimin' to prove to you that they are. Oh, yeah, they're gonna talk to you, and talk to you, and talk to you about individual freedom. But they see a free individual, it's gonna scare 'em.
Billy Well, it don't make 'em runnin' scared.
George Hanson No, it makes 'em dangerous. Buhhhh! Neh! Neh! Neh! Neh! Neh! Neh! Swamp!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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