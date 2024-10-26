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Poster of Inside
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Inside
7.0

Inside

, 2024
Inside
Australia / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Inside
7.0

Synopsis

Mel is transferred from a juvenile to an adult jail and is taken under the wing of Mark, Australia's most hated criminal, and Warren, a soon-to-be-paroled inmate. The parental love triangle that forms between them becomes their doom.

Cast

Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Warren Murfett
Cosmo Jarvis
Cosmo Jarvis
Mark Shepard
Toby Wallace
Toby Wallace
Adrian Murfett
Steve Mouzakis
Mel's Case Worker
Tammy McIntosh
Colleen Quillinan
Tara Morice
Chloe Hayden
Tara
Leah Vandenberg
S.T.O.P. Class Clincian
Brent Walker
Motivational Speaker
Fletcher Humphrys
Gerry
Nikki Shiels
Deb
Michael Logo
Noel
Director Charles Williams
Writer Charles Williams
Composer Chiara Costanza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 26 October 2024
Release date
27 February 2025 Australia MA 15+
1 April 2025 New Zealand R16
20 June 2025 USA
Production Align, Screen Australia, VicScreen
Also known as
Inside, Внутри

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 5 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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