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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Inside
7.0
Inside
, 2024
Inside
Australia / Crime, Thriller / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
Mel is transferred from a juvenile to an adult jail and is taken under the wing of Mark, Australia's most hated criminal, and Warren, a soon-to-be-paroled inmate. The parental love triangle that forms between them becomes their doom.
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Cast
Guy Pearce
Warren Murfett
Cosmo Jarvis
Mark Shepard
Toby Wallace
Adrian Murfett
Steve Mouzakis
Mel's Case Worker
Tammy McIntosh
Colleen Quillinan
Tara Morice
Chloe Hayden
Tara
Leah Vandenberg
S.T.O.P. Class Clincian
Brent Walker
Motivational Speaker
Fletcher Humphrys
Gerry
Nikki Shiels
Deb
Michael Logo
Noel
Director
Charles Williams
Writer
Charles Williams
Composer
Chiara Costanza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
17 April 2025
World premiere
26 October 2024
Release date
27 February 2025
Australia
MA 15+
1 April 2025
New Zealand
R16
20 June 2025
USA
Production
Align, Screen Australia, VicScreen
Also known as
Inside, Внутри
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 5 August 2026
Quotes
Noel
How cooked is this cunt?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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