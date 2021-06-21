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Poster of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
7.3

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

, 2021
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
USA / Action, Animation, Crime / 18+
Poster of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
7.3

Synopsis

Following a brutal series of murders taking place on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, Gotham City's young vigilante known as the Batman sets out to pursue the mysterious serial killer alongside police officer James Gordon and district attorney Harvey Dent.

Cast

Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Bruce Wayne
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Harvey Dent
Naya Rivera
Selina Kyle
Troy Baker
Antoni
Billy Burke
Billy Burke
Commissioner Gordon
Frances Callier
Nurse Tamara
Greg Chun
Mickey Chen
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Calendar Man
Alastair Duncan
Alfred Pennyworth
Gary LeRoi Gray
Pearce
Director Chris Palmer
Writer Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale
Composer Michael Gatt
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 June 2021
World premiere 21 June 2021
MPAA PG-13
Production DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, Batman: El largo Halloween - Parte 1, Batman : The Long Halloween, partie 1, Batman e o Longo Dia das Bruxas: Parte 1, Batman: El largo Halloween, primera parte, Batman: le long Halloween, première partie, Batman: Long Halloween Part 1, Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, Batman: The long Halloween, Teil 1, Batman: Uzun Cadılar Bayramı, 1. Bölüm, Μπάτμαν: Ατελείωτες απόκριες, μέρος 1ο, Бэтмен: Долгий Хэллоуин. Часть 1, 蝙蝠俠：漫長萬聖節 第一部曲, Batman - The Long Halloween (Part 1), 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 1, 배트맨 롱 할로윈 파트1, แบทแมน ฮาโลวีนที่ยาวนาน ตอนที่ 1, 蝙蝠侠：漫长的万圣节1, 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 원, 배트맨; 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 원

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 13 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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