Following a brutal series of murders taking place on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, Gotham City's young vigilante known as the Batman sets out to pursue the mysterious serial killer alongside police officer James Gordon and district attorney Harvey Dent.
ProductionDC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, Batman: El largo Halloween - Parte 1, Batman : The Long Halloween, partie 1, Batman e o Longo Dia das Bruxas: Parte 1, Batman: El largo Halloween, primera parte, Batman: le long Halloween, première partie, Batman: Long Halloween Part 1, Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, Batman: The long Halloween, Teil 1, Batman: Uzun Cadılar Bayramı, 1. Bölüm, Μπάτμαν: Ατελείωτες απόκριες, μέρος 1ο, Бэтмен: Долгий Хэллоуин. Часть 1, 蝙蝠俠：漫長萬聖節 第一部曲, Batman - The Long Halloween (Part 1), 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 1, 배트맨 롱 할로윈 파트1, แบทแมน ฮาโลวีนที่ยาวนาน ตอนที่ 1, 蝙蝠侠：漫长的万圣节1, 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 원, 배트맨; 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 원