So it's a coin flip.

Batman So it's a coin flip.

I can't really be a lawyer AND a criminal, can I? I want to win, but do I want to win like this? I'm of two minds here.

Harvey Dent I can't really be a lawyer AND a criminal, can I? I want to win, but do I want to win like this? I'm of two minds here.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.