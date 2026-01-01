Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Fairy Tale Films
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
7
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
A
A Chinese Ghost Story
A Day Without a Mexican
A Little Princess
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Night Before Christmas
A Series of Unfortunate Events
A Sound of Thunder
A Tale of Lost Times
AL
Aladdin
Aladin
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Along Unknown Paths
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
AN
An Ordinary Miracle
Anastasia
Andersen. Life Without Love
AR
Arca, El
Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
AS
Astérix & Obélix: Mission Cléopâtre
Astérix et Obélix contre César
AT
Atagoal wa neko no mori
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
AU
Aurore
BA
Babe
Babka Yozhka i drugiye
Back to Gaya
Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow
Barbie: Princess Charm School
Baron Prasil
Batman Begins
BE
Beauty and the Beast
Beetlejuice
Bewitched
BI
Big Fish
BL
Blood & Chocolate
BloodRayne
BR
Bremenskie muzykanty
Brother Bear
Bruce Almighty
C'
C'era una volta...
CA
Casper Meets Wendy
Castle in the Sky
CH
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlotte's Web
Chudesnyy kolokolchik
CI
Cinderella
Cinderella
Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
CO
Constantine
Coraline
Corpse Bride
DE
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
Der Ruber Hotzenplotz
DO
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Double Dragon
Douze travaux d'Astérix, Les
DU
Dumbo
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
DV
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
DY
Dyujmovochka
ED
Edward Scissorhands
EL
Elephant and rope
Elf
Ella Enchanted
EN
Enchanted
ER
Eragon
EV
Ever After
FA
Fanny and Alexander
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
FI
Finian's Rainbow
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes
FR
Fred Claus
Frog`s Paradise
FU
Funny Magic
GO
Godsend
Good Boy!
Gora samocvetov 3
Gora samotsvetov
GR
Granddaughter of Ice
HA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
HE
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Herbie Fully Loaded
HI
Hirak Rajar Deshe
HO
Hocus Pocus
How Ivanushka the Fool Travelled in Search of Wonder
How to Train Your Dragon
Howl's Moving Castle
HU
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
HY
Hydyr - dede
IL
Ilya Muromets
IN
Inkheart
IV
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk
Ivan and Marya
JA
Jack Frost
Jack Frost
Jasmine's Enchanted Tales: Journey of a Princess
JO
Journey to the Christmas Star
JU
Ju-On: The Grudge 2
Jungle Book 2
KA
Kak kuznets schastye iskal
Kalif-Aist
Karlik Nos
Kate & Leopold
KH
Khottabych
KI
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
KN
Kniga masterov
LA
Labyrinth
Lady in the Water
Land of Good Kids
LE
Legend
Lesnaya tsarevna
Letuchiy Korabl
LI
Liar Liar
Little Otik
LO
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Lotte from Gadgetville
Love Object
MA
Ma-ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Mary Poppins
Matilda
MO
Mocuzeler Akademiyasi
Mondbär: Das große Kinoabenteuer, Der
Monsters, Inc.
MR
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
MY
My Brother the Pig
My Friends Tigger & Pooh
My Neighbor Totoro
My Pet Dragon
NA
Nagagutsu o haita neko
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
NE
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Neobyknovennyye priklyucheniya Karika i Vali
NI
Night Watch
Night at the Museum
NO
Nocturna
Novaya staraya skazka
Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh
Novye priklucheniya Babki Yozhki
Novye priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Eryomy
OD
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
OL
Old Khottabych
OR
Orpheus
OS
Osenniy podarok fey
PA
Padaet vverh
Paheli
Pan's Labyrinth
PE
Peau d'Âne
Pechat tsarya Solomona
Peggy Sue Got Married
Penelope
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Peter Pan
Peter Pan
PI
Picking Up the Pieces
Pinocchio
Pinocchio: A True Story
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
PO
Polynnaya skazka v tri blina dlinoy
Poryadok veschey
PR
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Priklyucheniya v tridesyatom tsarstve
Priklyucheniya volshebnogo globusa, ili prodelki vedmy
Princess Lillifee
Princess Mononoke
Pro Krasnuyu Shapochku
Przyjaciel wesolego diabla
RA
Raz, dva - gore ne beda
RE
Return to Oz
Reyes magos, Los
RU
Rusalka
RÖ
Röllin sydän
SA
Sadko
SC
Scarlet Sails
Scrooged
SE
Sechse kommen durch die Welt
Secret of the Wings
SH
Shortcut to Happiness
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
SI
Sibirochka
Signs
Simply Irresistible
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Sitting on the Golden Porch
SK
Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke
Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya
SL
Sleeping Beauty
SN
Snow Queen
Snow White and the Huntsman
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
SO
Sofi
SP
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
ST
Staraya, staraya skazka
Stardust
Stepan's Remembrance
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
SW
Switch
SZ
Szaffi
TA
Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
Tale about the Boy-Kibalchish
Tales from Earthsea
Tayna snezhnoy korolevy
TE
Tears Were Falling
TH
The 7th Voyage of Sinbad
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of Prince Achmed
The Ant Bully
The Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets
The Blue Bird
The Borrowers
The Cassandra Cat
The Cat in the Hat
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The City of Lost Children
The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers
The Devil's Backbone
The Emperor's New Groove
The Family Man
The Golden Compass
The Golden Horns
The Great Land of Small
The Haunted Mansion
The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
The Hot Chick
The Humpbacked Horse
The Last Mimzy
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
The Little Prince
The Living Forest / El bosque animado
The Medallion
The Mummy
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Myth
The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
The Nutcracker in 3D
The Phantom of the Opera
The Polar Express
The Prestige
The Prince and the Pauper
The Princess and the Pea
The Promise
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Rescuers
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Scarlet Flower
The Science of Sleep
The Secret of Moonacre
The Shaggy Dog
The Smurfs
The Snow Maiden
The Snow Queen
The Snow Queen
The Snow Queen's Revenge
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Stone Flower
The Tale Of Despereaux
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
The Thief of Bagdad
The Twelve Months
The Ugly Duckling
The Wild
The Wizard of Oz
Three Fat Men
Three Nuts for Cinderella
TI
Tideland
Timeline
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Titus
TO
Tooth
Tooth Fairy
Toy Story 2
TR
Treasure of the Four Crowns
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Trouble at Timpetill
UN
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
V
V ozhidanii chuda
VA
Valiant
Van Helsing
Varvara-beauty
Vasilisa the Beautiful
VI
Vincent and Me
VO
Volk i telyonok
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo
WH
Where the Wild Things Are
WI
Wings of Desire
Wish upon a Pike
ZN
Znaki lyubvi
ZO
Zolotinka
Zolotoy poloz
Zolushka
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
КА
Казка про гроші
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree