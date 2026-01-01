Fairy Tale Films

Menu
7
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
A
A Chinese Ghost Story A Day Without a Mexican A Little Princess A Midsummer Night's Dream A Night Before Christmas A Series of Unfortunate Events A Sound of Thunder A Tale of Lost Times
AL
Aladdin Aladin Alice in Wonderland Alice in Wonderland All Dogs Go to Heaven Along Unknown Paths Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
AN
An Ordinary Miracle Anastasia Andersen. Life Without Love
AR
Arca, El Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
AS
Astérix & Obélix: Mission Cléopâtre Astérix et Obélix contre César
AT
Atagoal wa neko no mori Atlantis: The Lost Empire
AU
Aurore
BA
Babe Babka Yozhka i drugiye Back to Gaya Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow Barbie: Princess Charm School Baron Prasil Batman Begins
BE
Beauty and the Beast Beetlejuice Bewitched
BI
Big Fish
BL
Blood & Chocolate BloodRayne
BR
Bremenskie muzykanty Brother Bear Bruce Almighty
C'
C'era una volta...
CA
Casper Meets Wendy Castle in the Sky
CH
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Charlotte's Web Chudesnyy kolokolchik
CI
Cinderella Cinderella Cinderella II: Dreams Come True Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
CO
Constantine Coraline Corpse Bride
DE
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk Der Ruber Hotzenplotz
DO
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych Double Dragon Douze travaux d'Astérix, Les
DU
Dumbo Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
DV
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
DY
Dyujmovochka
ED
Edward Scissorhands
EL
Elephant and rope Elf Ella Enchanted
EN
Enchanted
ER
Eragon
EV
Ever After
FA
Fanny and Alexander Fantasia Fantasia 2000
FI
Finian's Rainbow Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes
FR
Fred Claus Frog`s Paradise
FU
Funny Magic
GO
Godsend Good Boy! Gora samocvetov 3 Gora samotsvetov
GR
Granddaughter of Ice
HA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
HE
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko Herbie Fully Loaded
HI
Hirak Rajar Deshe
HO
Hocus Pocus How Ivanushka the Fool Travelled in Search of Wonder How to Train Your Dragon Howl's Moving Castle
HU
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
HY
Hydyr - dede
IL
Ilya Muromets
IN
Inkheart
IV
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk Ivan and Marya
JA
Jack Frost Jack Frost Jasmine's Enchanted Tales: Journey of a Princess
JO
Journey to the Christmas Star
JU
Ju-On: The Grudge 2 Jungle Book 2
KA
Kak kuznets schastye iskal Kalif-Aist Karlik Nos Kate & Leopold
KH
Khottabych
KI
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
KN
Kniga masterov
LA
Labyrinth Lady in the Water Land of Good Kids
LE
Legend Lesnaya tsarevna Letuchiy Korabl
LI
Liar Liar Little Otik
LO
Looney Tunes: Back in Action Lotte from Gadgetville Love Object
MA
Ma-ma Madagascar Madagascar: The Crate Escape Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service Mary Poppins Matilda
MO
Mocuzeler Akademiyasi Mondbär: Das große Kinoabenteuer, Der Monsters, Inc.
MR
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
MY
My Brother the Pig My Friends Tigger & Pooh My Neighbor Totoro My Pet Dragon
NA
Nagagutsu o haita neko Nanny McPhee Nanny McPhee Returns
NE
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return Neobyknovennyye priklyucheniya Karika i Vali
NI
Night Watch Night at the Museum
NO
Nocturna Novaya staraya skazka Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh Novye priklucheniya Babki Yozhki Novye priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Eryomy
OD
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
OL
Old Khottabych
OR
Orpheus
OS
Osenniy podarok fey
PA
Padaet vverh Paheli Pan's Labyrinth
PE
Peau d'Âne Pechat tsarya Solomona Peggy Sue Got Married Penelope Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Peter Pan Peter Pan
PI
Picking Up the Pieces Pinocchio Pinocchio: A True Story Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
PO
Polynnaya skazka v tri blina dlinoy Poryadok veschey
PR
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy Priklyucheniya v tridesyatom tsarstve Priklyucheniya volshebnogo globusa, ili prodelki vedmy Princess Lillifee Princess Mononoke Pro Krasnuyu Shapochku Przyjaciel wesolego diabla
RA
Raz, dva - gore ne beda
RE
Return to Oz Reyes magos, Los
RU
Rusalka
Röllin sydän
SA
Sadko
SC
Scarlet Sails Scrooged
SE
Sechse kommen durch die Welt Secret of the Wings
SH
Shortcut to Happiness Shrek 2 Shrek Forever After Shrek the Third
SI
Sibirochka Signs Simply Irresistible Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas Sitting on the Golden Porch
SK
Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya
SL
Sleeping Beauty
SN
Snow Queen Snow White and the Huntsman Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
SO
Sofi
SP
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
ST
Staraya, staraya skazka Stardust Stepan's Remembrance Stuart Little Stuart Little 2 Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
SW
Switch
SZ
Szaffi
TA
Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken Tale about the Boy-Kibalchish Tales from Earthsea Tayna snezhnoy korolevy
TE
Tears Were Falling
TH
The 7th Voyage of Sinbad The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of Prince Achmed The Ant Bully The Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets The Blue Bird The Borrowers The Cassandra Cat The Cat in the Hat The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe The City of Lost Children The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers The Devil's Backbone The Emperor's New Groove The Family Man The Golden Compass The Golden Horns The Great Land of Small The Haunted Mansion The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus The Hot Chick The Humpbacked Horse The Last Mimzy The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning The Little Prince The Living Forest / El bosque animado The Medallion The Mummy The Muppet Christmas Carol The Myth The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte The Nutcracker and the Mouseking The Nutcracker in 3D The Phantom of the Opera The Polar Express The Prestige The Prince and the Pauper The Princess and the Pea The Promise The Purple Rose of Cairo The Rescuers The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause The Scarlet Flower The Science of Sleep The Secret of Moonacre The Shaggy Dog The Smurfs The Snow Maiden The Snow Queen The Snow Queen The Snow Queen's Revenge The Sorcerer's Apprentice The Spiderwick Chronicles The Stone Flower The Tale Of Despereaux The Tale of Tsar Saltan The Thief of Bagdad The Twelve Months The Ugly Duckling The Wild The Wizard of Oz Three Fat Men Three Nuts for Cinderella
TI
Tideland Timeline Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure Titus
TO
Tooth Tooth Fairy Toy Story 2
TR
Treasure of the Four Crowns Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa Trouble at Timpetill
UN
Underworld Underworld: Evolution
V
V ozhidanii chuda
VA
Valiant Van Helsing Varvara-beauty Vasilisa the Beautiful
VI
Vincent and Me
VO
Volk i telyonok Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo
WH
Where the Wild Things Are
WI
Wings of Desire Wish upon a Pike
ZN
Znaki lyubvi
ZO
Zolotinka Zolotoy poloz Zolushka Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
КА
Казка про гроші
