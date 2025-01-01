Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Mystery Films
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
8
8 Women
8M
8mm
8mm 2
A
A Beautiful Mind
A Cat in Paris
A Day
A House on the Bayou
A Promise of Time Travel
A Quiet Place
A Scanner Darkly
A Snake of June
A Study in Scarlet
A Tale of Two Sisters
AB
About Elly
AC
Across the River
AG
Against the Night
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Agramon's Gate
AL
Al final del espectro
Albasty
Alex Cross
Algiers
Alive
Alphaville
Always Shine
AM
Amistad
AN
An American Haunting
Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna
Anatomy of a Murder
Angel Heart
Angels & Demons
Another Way
Another Woman's Life
Anti Matter
AP
Appleton
AR
Arsène Lupin
AS
Association de malfaiteurs
AT
Atlas Shrugged II: The Strike
AU
Audition
BA
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Bad Timing
Bar
BE
Beautiful Creatures
Bedeviled
Before and After
Beg Palmiry
Beglyanki
Behind You
Belyy parohod
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Beyond the Sky
BI
Birth
Bite Night
BL
Black Box
Black Christmas
Black Plague
Blood in the water
Bloody Hell
Blowup
Blue Velvet
BO
Body Cam
Body Snatchers
BR
Brahms: The Boy II
Breakdown
Brick
Brotherhood of the Wolf
BU
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulbbul
Bulldog Drummond in Africa
BY
Byvshaya
CA
Cadaver
Cam
Captain Apache
Carnival of Souls
CE
Celine and Julie Go Boating
Cellular
CH
Changeling
Chinatown
Christie's Revenge
Chungking Express / Chung Hing sam lam
CI
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
City by the Sea
CL
Clinton Road (Movie)
Clue
CO
Color of Night
Congo
Consenting Adults
Conspiracy
Conspiracy Theory
Contact
Cool World
Correspondence
Corset
Cosmos
Countdown
Cover Versions
CR
Crash
Criminal Audition
Cronos
Cruel Peter
Cry_Wolf
Cryo
CU
Cube
Curio
CY
Cypher
DA
Dangerous Lies
Dark Country
Dark Encounter
Dark Water
Darkness
Dartmoor Killing
Day Watch
DE
Dead Daughters
Dead Man's Folly
Dead Souls
Dead on Arrival
Decision to Leave
Delirium
Devil in a Blue Dress
DI
Diabolique
Dial M for Murder
Dick Tracy
Dick Tracy vs. Cueball
Die Kinder der Toten / The Children of the Dead
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Diva
DO
Doch tmy
Doctor Mabuse
Doctor Sleep
Dolgaya doroga domoy
Dolores Claiborne
Domestic Disturbance
Domino One
Don't Let Go
Don't Open Till Christmas
Doomed to Die
Double Jeopardy
DR
Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets
Drawn in Blood
Dreamkatcher
Drugoe litso
DU
Duelist / Hyeongsa
Dura
DY
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
EA
Earthquake Bird
Eastern Promises
EC
Echelon Conspiracy
Eclipse
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures
EL
El desentierro
EN
End of Days
End of the Road
ES
Escape from Spiderhead
EV
Every Breath You Take
Everybody Wins
EX
Extracurricular Activities
EY
Eye of the Beholder
Eyes Wide Shut
FA
Face to Face
Fallen
Fanny and Alexander
FE
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
FI
Final Destination 3
Finders Keepers
First Date
FL
Flesh and Bone
FO
Footprints on the Moon
Forgotten
Four
FR
Frankenstein
Freedomland
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Fringe
From Hell
From Within
FU
Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus
GA
Gabbeh
Gaslight
GE
Gemini
GH
Ghost
Ghostland
Ghouls
GL
Glaza nochi
GO
Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Gogol. The Beginning
Gogol. Viy
Gone Baby Gone
Gosford Park
Gossip
GW
Gwen
HA
Halo
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Haunted
Haze
HE
Headspace
Hearts in Atlantis
Heathers
Held
HO
Hollywoodland
Horsemen
Host
House of VHS
House of the Dead
House on Haunted Hill
Howling Village
HU
Hubie Halloween
Hukkle
Hunter Hunter
I
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
I.
I.T.
ID
Identity
IL
Il Nascondiglio / The Hideout
IM
Impostor
Impulse
IN
In the Cut
In the Electric Mist
In the Heat of the Night
In the Mouth of Madness
Inescapable
Inferno
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Initiation
Inland Empire
Inside Man
Insidious: Chapter 4
Inspektor Gull
Interstate 60
IR
Irréversible - Inversion Intégrale
IS
Istochnik
JF
JFK
JA
Jagged Edge
JE
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Jennifer 8
Jericho
JO
Joan the Woman
K-
K-PAX
KA
Kaali Khuhi
Kaleydoskop
KH
Khobi hamduna
KI
Kill 'Em All
Killbird
Kindred
Kings Row
KN
Knowing
KO
Kontakt
Kozha salamandry
KR
Krovavaya nadpis
Krug
KU
Kuta
KV
Kvartira
KW
Kwaidan
L'
L'Avventura
LA
La commare secca
La estrella roja
Lady in the Water
Lamb
Last Rampage
LE
Le Chat et la souris
Le Grand alibi
Le Passage
Le pacte du silence
Lemarit Ain / Out of Sight
LI
Lift
Lisa and the Devil
LO
Lone Star
Lost Highway
LU
Luckiest Girl Alive
Luther: The Fallen Sun
MA
Malevolent
Malice
Manhattan Murder Mystery
Mantikora
Marionette
Mark of the Vampire
Master i Margarita
Mayday
ME
Medeya
Meet Joe Black
Memento
Memoria
Memories of Murder
Merci pour le Chocolat
Mezhdu nami
MI
Mindhunters
Miracle Valley
Mirage
Miss Marple: A Pocketful of Rye
Miss Marple: The Moving Finger
Missing
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible III
Mississippi Burning
Mister Designer
MN
Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi
MO
Monster House
Monstrous
Mortal Thoughts
Motorama
MR
Mr. Arkadin
MU
Mulholland Dr.
Murder by Death
MY
My Favorite Brunette
Myslennyy volk
Mystic River
NA
Nancy Drew
Nang Nak
Narkoza ne budet
Nastya
NE
Ne spat
Needle
NI
Night Train
Nightmare Detective
Nightwatching
NO
North by Northwest
NU
Numb
OB
Obsession
OG
Ogre
OK
Okhota na tigra
OL
Oldboy
ON
Ona tebya lyubit
One Missed Call
Onibaba
OP
Opasnyy mem
Open Wound: The Über-Movie
OR
Orphan es mentira
Orpheus
PA
Padenie v nebesa
Painless
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
Paprika
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
Pari
Passion of Mind
PE
Pelagiya i belyy buldog
Perfect
Persecuted
PH
Phenomena
Photocopier
PL
Plagi Breslau
PO
Population 436
Portal
Posle zhizni
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Possession
Post Mortem
Poteryannyy ostrov
Powder
PR
Practical Magic
Premonition
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Presumption of Innocence
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Prikosnovenie vetra
Progulka po eshafotu
Prom Night
Proof
Propavshiye sredi zhivykh
PS
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
PU
Pulse
QU
Quaranteen
RA
Raat Akeli Hai
Rabbits
RE
Realms
Rear Window
Recalled
Red Riding: 1974
Red, White & Blue
Relic
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
Rendezvous with Rama
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Retribution
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Rezervnaya kopiya
RI
Ripley's Game
RO
Robin Hood: Ghost of Sherwood
Room for Rent
Rosemary's Baby
RU
Ruin Me
Rumpelstilzchen
SA
Saint Maud
Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru
Saw V
Saw VI
SC
Scream
SE
Se7en
Seance
Secret Obsession
See How They Run
See for Me
Session 9
SH
Shadow of a Doubt
Shadows and Fog
Shag v pustotu
Shanghai
Shepherd
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Jr
Shimmer Lake
Shutter
Shutter Island
SI
Sick, Sick, Sick
Side Effects
Silent Retreat
Silk
Sisters
Six Degrees of Separation
SK
Sketch Artist
Skin
Skvoz vremya
SL
Sleuth
SM
Smilla's Sense of Snow
SN
Snake Eyes
Sny?
SO
Solace
Soldatskiy dekameron
Sometimes Always Never
Sommersby
Sorry, Wrong Number
SP
Spellbound
ST
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Stigmata
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming
Stolen
Strannik
Strayed
Student Bodies
Stunts
SU
Super Troopers
Suspect Zero
Suspicion
Suspiria
Suspiria
SW
Swept from the Sea
Swimming Pool
Switchback
SY
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance
TA
Tales from the Gimli Hospital
Tancy nasmert 2
TE
Teacher's Crime, A
Teorema
Terrified
TH
The 39 Steps
The Adventures of Tintin
The Andromeda Strain
The Assent
The Barber
The Barkleys of Broadway
The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangle
The Birds
The Black Dahlia
The Black String
The Blair Witch Project
The Blue Light
The Body
The Body
The Book of Vision
The Bourne Supremacy
The Boy Behind the Door
The Bride
The Bride Wore Black
The Call
The Campus
The Canal
The Car
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw
The Curse of the Jade Scorpion
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Knight
The Dark Red
The Darker the Lake
The Day
The Dead Outside
The Deep End
The Deep House
The Devil Conspiracy
The Devil's Backbone
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Flower
The Draughtsman's Contract
The Drawn Together Movie: The Movie!
The Dry
The Echo
The Exterminating Angel
The Fog
The Forbidden Girl
The Forgotten
The Fourth Man
The Gallows Act II
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory
The Gift
The Girl Was Young
The Girl by the Lake
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Good German
The Gracefield Incident
The Great Wall
The Green Glove
The Grotesque Mansion
The Grudge 2
The Ice Cream Truck
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Intruders
The Iris Effect
The Justice of Wolves
The Last Boy Scout
The Last Minute
The Last Voyage of Demeter
The Lodgers
The Lost Expedition
The Love of Her Life
The Machinist
The Maid
The Maltese Falcon
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Manchurian Candidate
The Marriage of the Bear
The Midnight Meat Train
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
The Mothman Prophecies
The Mysterious Castle in the Carpathians
The Nameless Days
The Net 2.0
The Night
The Night of the Generals
The Nines
The Ninth Gate
The Notorious Landlady
The Number 23
The Nun
The Nun 2
The Omen
The Order
The Orphanage
The Others
The Overnight
The Pale blue Eye
The Pelican Brief
The People Under the Stairs
The Phantom of Morrisville
The Pink Panther 2
The Power of Fear
The Precinct
The Rapture
The Rhythm Section
The Ring Two
The Salton Sea
The Scary of Sixty-First
The Second Wind
The Second Woman
The Secret Village
The Secret in Their Eyes
The Sentinel
The Serpent's Egg
The Shadow People
The Shape of Water
The Sign of Four
The Sixth Sense
The Sonata
The Soul Conductor
The Tender Hook
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
The Thin Man
The Thirteenth Floor
The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes
The Uninvited
The Unkind
The Vanished
The Vanishing
The Vanishing
The Vibe
The Village in the Woods
The Villagers
The Virgin Suicides
The Warden
The Wicker Man
The Wicker Man
The Widow
The Woods
The X-Files
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
The Zodiac
TheWild Man of the Navidad
They Wait
Thunderheart
TI
Ticking Clock
TO
Totem
TR
Trans Somnium
Transference: Escape the Dark
Trete zhelanie
Tri dnya vne zakona
Triage
Triangle
Trinket Box
True Crime
TU
Turning
TV
Tvar
TW
Twilight
Twisted Obsession
UN
Unbreakable
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Unknown
UR
Urban Legends: Final Cut
VA
Vampir
Vanilla Sky
VE
Veronica Mars
Vertigo
VI
Vicious
Videodrome
Viy 3: Travel to India
VO
Voice from the Stone
VS
Vselennaya
VY
Vyvoz
WA
Warning: Do Not Play
Waterland
WE
We Don't Belong Here
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach
Welcome the Stranger
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
WH
What Lies Below
When a Stranger Calls
White Noise
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Who's Harry Crumb?
WI
Wild Things
Wild Things 2
Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough
Wild Things: Foursome
Winchester
Witness for the Prosecution
WO
Wolf
YA
Yasnovidyashchaya
YO
Young Alexander the Great
ZN
Znakomstvo
ZO
Zombi Child
ПО
По ту сторону
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree