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Poster of Mastemah
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Mastemah
4.3

Mastemah

, 2022
Mastemah
France, Belgium / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Mastemah
4.3

Synopsis

After a traumatic accident during a hypnosis seance, young psychiatrist Louise opens a new office in the middle of nowhere. When she starts analyzing Theo, a dark and mysterious man, people around her start to die.

Cast

Camille Razat
Camille Razat
Louise Wilmens
Olivier Barthélémy
Théo Liblis
Tibo Vandenborre
François de Maistre
Féodor Atkine
Féodor Atkine
Père Sylvain
Dylan Robert
Dylan Robert
Elias
Tibault Vandenborre
François de Maistre
Anaël Snoek
Laurence
Bruno Debrandt
Bruno Debrandt
Bruno
Roberto Calvet
Guillaume
Nicolas Grandhomme
Daniel, le chef de service
Malika Mokadem
Malika, la laborantine
Director Didier D. Daarwin
Writer Didier D. Daarwin, Johanne Rigoulot, Thierry Aflalou
Composer Stanislav Makovsky, Yvi Slan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 February 2023
World premiere 29 June 2022
Release date
29 June 2022 France 12
Worldwide Gross $42,958
Production Comic Strip Production, La Company, Alba Films
Also known as
Mastemah, Mastema - Andel zkazy, Mastema, Mastema - Engel des Bösen, Masztéma, Мастема, Мастема: Відплата

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 10 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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