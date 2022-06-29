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Mastemah
4.3
Mastemah
, 2022
Mastemah
France, Belgium / Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.3
Synopsis
After a traumatic accident during a hypnosis seance, young psychiatrist Louise opens a new office in the middle of nowhere. When she starts analyzing Theo, a dark and mysterious man, people around her start to die.
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Cast
Camille Razat
Louise Wilmens
Olivier Barthélémy
Théo Liblis
Tibo Vandenborre
François de Maistre
Féodor Atkine
Père Sylvain
Dylan Robert
Elias
Tibault Vandenborre
François de Maistre
Anaël Snoek
Laurence
Bruno Debrandt
Bruno
Roberto Calvet
Guillaume
Nicolas Grandhomme
Daniel, le chef de service
Malika Mokadem
Malika, la laborantine
Director
Didier D. Daarwin
Writer
Didier D. Daarwin
,
Johanne Rigoulot
,
Thierry Aflalou
Composer
Stanislav Makovsky
,
Yvi Slan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
9 February 2023
World premiere
29 June 2022
Release date
29 June 2022
France
12
Worldwide Gross
$42,958
Production
Comic Strip Production, La Company, Alba Films
Also known as
Mastemah, Mastema - Andel zkazy, Mastema, Mastema - Engel des Bösen, Masztéma, Мастема, Мастема: Відплата
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 10 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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