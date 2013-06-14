Menu
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films Hatchet III

Hatchet III

Hatchet III 18+
Synopsis

A search and recovery team heads into the haunted swamp to pick up the pieces and Marybeth learns the secret to ending the voodoo curse that has left Victor Crowley haunting and terrorizing Honey Island Swamp for decades.
Hatchet III - trailer
Hatchet III  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 14 June 2013
Release date
14 June 2013 Russia 18+
20 August 2013 Germany
14 June 2013 Kazakhstan
14 June 2013 USA
14 June 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,169,935
Production ArieScope Pictures, Dark Sky Films
Also known as
Hatchet III, Butcher III, A balta 3, Adam Green Presents Hatchet III, El hacha III, Hatchet 3, Kirves 3, Kirvis 3, Lưỡi Rìu 3, Terror no Pântano 3, Tishe 3, Topór 3, Топор 3, ハチェット　レジェンド・ネバー・ダイ, 鬼斧魔差3
Director
BJ McDonnell
Cast
Danielle Harris
Danielle Harris
Kane Hodder
Caroline Williams
Derek Mears
Derek Mears
Cody Blue Snider
Cast and Crew
Film Trailers
Hatchet III - trailer
Hatchet III Trailer
Hatchet III - teaser
Hatchet III Teaser
Stills
