Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Hatchet III
Hatchet III
Hatchet III
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Horror
Comedy
Thriller
Synopsis
A search and recovery team heads into the haunted swamp to pick up the pieces and Marybeth learns the secret to ending the voodoo curse that has left Victor Crowley haunting and terrorizing Honey Island Swamp for decades.
Expand
Hatchet III
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
14 June 2013
Release date
14 June 2013
Russia
18+
20 August 2013
Germany
14 June 2013
Kazakhstan
14 June 2013
USA
14 June 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,169,935
Production
ArieScope Pictures, Dark Sky Films
Also known as
Hatchet III, Butcher III, A balta 3, Adam Green Presents Hatchet III, El hacha III, Hatchet 3, Kirves 3, Kirvis 3, Lưỡi Rìu 3, Terror no Pântano 3, Tishe 3, Topór 3, Топор 3, ハチェット レジェンド・ネバー・ダイ, 鬼斧魔差3
Director
BJ McDonnell
Cast
Danielle Harris
Kane Hodder
Caroline Williams
Derek Mears
Cody Blue Snider
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Hatchet III
5.5
Hatchet II
(2011)
4.6
See No Evil 2
(2014)
4.1
Bodies
(2016)
4.9
Even Lambs Have Teeth
(2015)
3.2
The Redwood Massacre
(2014)
5.6
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
(2014)
5.7
Stitches
(2012)
5.0
Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2
(2011)
4.1
Madison County
(2011)
3.0
Bunnyman
(2011)
5.2
Night of the Demons
(2010)
5.6
Laid to Rest
(2009)
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Hawes
[while fighting Victor Crowley]
Let's do this, you little bitch.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hatchet III
Trailer
0
0
Hatchet III
Teaser
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree