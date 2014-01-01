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Poster of #iKllr
6.9
Kinoafisha Films #iKllr
6.9

#iKllr

, 2014
iKllr
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of #iKllr
6.9

Synopsis

A beautiful young woman is stalked online by a psychotic killer.

Cast

Katelynn Tonguis
Jennifer
Jeremy Schuetze
Ryan
Emily Lawrence
Becca
Scott Stawicki
Dave
Chelsea Wallace
Cassie
Libby Letlow
Cell Phone Clerk
Jon Kondelik
Jon Kondelik
John
Rigo Obezo
Police Officer
Melissa Lucey
Coffee Barista
Bill Bingham
Locksmith
Director Jeffrey Coghlan
Writer I. Nonymous, Takuji Ushiyama Timo Tjahjanto
Composer Jérôme Leroy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 January 2014
Release date
1 January 2014 USA
Budget $400,000
Production iKllr Films
Also known as
#iKllr

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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