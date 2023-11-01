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Poster of Locked In
5.1
Locked In - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Locked In
5.1

Locked In

, 2023
Locked In
Great Britain / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Locked In
5.1
Locked In - Trailer
Locked In  Trailer

Synopsis

Unhappy newlywed Lina is pitted against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine. An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and who can she truly trust?

Cast

Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen
Katherine Carter
Anna Friel
Anna Friel
Nurse Mackenzie
Finn Cole
Finn Cole
Jamie
Alex Hassell
Alex Hassell
Doctor Lawrence
Rose Williams
Rose Williams
Lina
Georgia Thorne
Young Lina
Toby Ryan
Young Jamie
Karl Collins
Neurosurgeon
Lesley Molony
Doctor
Chris Hallaways
First Arborist
Director Nour Wazzi
Writer Rowan Joffe
Composer Alex Baranowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 November 2023
World premiere 1 November 2023
Production Gaumont, Neon Films, Panacea Productions
Also known as
Locked In, Encierro, Bezártság, Esaret, Paralisia, Zamknięcie, Замкнена, Запертая, ロックド・イン/囚われ, 心囚情劫, 闭锁, اسارت, حصر, گرفتار شده, Prise de corps, ロックド・イン／囚われ, ロックド・イン 囚われ, 闭锁症

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 23 October 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Locked In - Trailer
Locked In Trailer
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