Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Locked In
5.1
Locked In
, 2023
Locked In
Great Britain / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
5.1
Locked In
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Unhappy newlywed Lina is pitted against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine. An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and who can she truly trust?
Expand
Cast
Famke Janssen
Katherine Carter
Anna Friel
Nurse Mackenzie
Finn Cole
Jamie
Alex Hassell
Doctor Lawrence
Rose Williams
Lina
Georgia Thorne
Young Lina
Toby Ryan
Young Jamie
Karl Collins
Neurosurgeon
Lesley Molony
Doctor
Chris Hallaways
First Arborist
Director
Nour Wazzi
Writer
Rowan Joffe
Composer
Alex Baranowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 November 2023
World premiere
1 November 2023
Production
Gaumont, Neon Films, Panacea Productions
Also known as
Locked In, Encierro, Bezártság, Esaret, Paralisia, Zamknięcie, Замкнена, Запертая, ロックド・イン/囚われ, 心囚情劫, 闭锁, اسارت, حصر, گرفتار شده, Prise de corps, ロックド・イン／囚われ, ロックド・イン 囚われ, 闭锁症
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
14
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 23 October 2023
Film Trailers
All trailers
Locked In
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree