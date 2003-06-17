Menu
Hulk
Poster of Hulk
7.2 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Hulk

Hulk

Hulk 18+
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 17 June 2003
Release date
19 June 2003 Russia 12+
26 June 2003 Argentina
26 June 2003 Australia
4 July 2003 Austria
23 July 2003 Bahrain
20 June 2003 Belarus
2 July 2003 Belgium
27 June 2003 Brazil
8 August 2003 Bulgaria
19 June 2003 Canada 14A
26 July 2003 Chile
27 June 2003 Colombia
10 July 2003 Czechia
11 July 2003 Denmark
15 August 2003 Estonia
18 July 2003 Finland
2 July 2003 France
19 June 2003 Georgia
3 July 2003 Germany
18 July 2003 Great Britain
5 September 2003 Greece
19 June 2003 Hong Kong
3 July 2003 Hungary
11 July 2003 Iceland
18 July 2003 Ireland
17 July 2003 Israel
29 August 2003 Italy
2 August 2003 Japan
20 June 2003 Kazakhstan
5 August 2003 Kuwait
29 July 2003 Lithuania
27 June 2003 Mexico
10 July 2003 Netherlands
26 June 2003 New Zealand
4 July 2003 Norway
27 June 2003 Panama
26 June 2003 Peru
19 June 2003 Philippines
18 July 2003 Poland
11 July 2003 Portugal
19 June 2003 Singapore
10 July 2003 Slovakia
7 August 2003 Slovenia
4 July 2003 South Korea
4 July 2003 Spain
9 July 2003 Sweden
10 July 2003 Switzerland
22 August 2003 Turkey
20 June 2003 USA
20 June 2003 Ukraine
25 June 2003 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $137,000,000
Worldwide Gross $245,285,165
Production Universal Pictures, Marvel Enterprises, Valhalla Motion Pictures
Also known as
Hulk, Халк, Big Green, Halk, Halks, Haruku, Hulk uriasul, Hulken, Milžinas Halkas, Người Khổng Lồ Xanh, The Hulk, Χαλκ, Хулк, Хълк, हल्क, ハルク, 綠巨人浩克, 绿巨人, 绿巨人浩克
Director
Ang Lee
Ang Lee
Cast
Eric Bana
Eric Bana
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
7.2
5.7 IMDb
Quotes
Bruce Banner I should have killed you.
Father Yeah? I should have killed you.
Bruce Banner I wish you had. I saw her last night. Saw her face. Brown hair, brown eyes. She smiled at me. She reached down and kissed my cheek. I can almost remember her smell. It was like desert flowers.
Father Her favorite perfume.
Bruce Banner It was my mother, and I don't even know her name.
Father It's alright, son. Go ahead and cry. Go ahead and cry. Cry. Crying will do you good.
Bruce Banner Don't touch me! Maybe, once you were my father, but you're not now and you never will be.
Father Oh, is that so? Well, I've got news for you. I didn't come here to see you. I came here to see my son. My real son. The one inside of you. You're nothing but a superficial shell, a husk of flimsy consciousness ready to be torn off at a moments notice.
Bruce Banner You can think what you like. I don't care, just go!
Father Now, son, listen to me. I've found a cure... for me. My cells can transform, too. Absorb enormous amounts of energy, but unlike you, they're unstable. Son, I need your strength. I gave you life, now you must give it back to me! Only a million times more radiant, more powerful!
Bruce Banner Stop!
Father Stop what? STOP WHAT! Think about all those men out there, in their uniforms! Barking and swallowing orders! Inflicting their petty rule over the entire globe! Think of all the harm they've done! To you, to me! To humanity! And know this, that we can make them, and their flags and their anthems and their governments disappear! In a flash, you and me!
Bruce Banner I'd rather die!
Father Oh, that's your answer and indeed you shall die and be reborn a hero! Of the kind that walked the Earth long before the pale religions of civilization infected humanity's soul!
Bruce Banner DON'T!
Father [David stops and shortly mocks Bruce in a calm manner] Stop your bawling, you weak little speck of human trash.
[David gets up from his chair, yelling]
Father I'll go! You just watch me go!
