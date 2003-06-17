Bruce Banner I should have killed you.

Father Yeah? I should have killed you.

Bruce Banner I wish you had. I saw her last night. Saw her face. Brown hair, brown eyes. She smiled at me. She reached down and kissed my cheek. I can almost remember her smell. It was like desert flowers.

Father Her favorite perfume.

Bruce Banner It was my mother, and I don't even know her name.

Father It's alright, son. Go ahead and cry. Go ahead and cry. Cry. Crying will do you good.

Bruce Banner Don't touch me! Maybe, once you were my father, but you're not now and you never will be.

Father Oh, is that so? Well, I've got news for you. I didn't come here to see you. I came here to see my son. My real son. The one inside of you. You're nothing but a superficial shell, a husk of flimsy consciousness ready to be torn off at a moments notice.

Bruce Banner You can think what you like. I don't care, just go!

Father Now, son, listen to me. I've found a cure... for me. My cells can transform, too. Absorb enormous amounts of energy, but unlike you, they're unstable. Son, I need your strength. I gave you life, now you must give it back to me! Only a million times more radiant, more powerful!

Bruce Banner Stop!

Father Stop what? STOP WHAT! Think about all those men out there, in their uniforms! Barking and swallowing orders! Inflicting their petty rule over the entire globe! Think of all the harm they've done! To you, to me! To humanity! And know this, that we can make them, and their flags and their anthems and their governments disappear! In a flash, you and me!

Bruce Banner I'd rather die!

Father Oh, that's your answer and indeed you shall die and be reborn a hero! Of the kind that walked the Earth long before the pale religions of civilization infected humanity's soul!

Bruce Banner DON'T!

Father [David stops and shortly mocks Bruce in a calm manner] Stop your bawling, you weak little speck of human trash.

[David gets up from his chair, yelling]