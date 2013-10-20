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Poster of It Lives Inside
5.4
It Lives Inside - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films It Lives Inside
5.4

It Lives Inside

, 2023
It Lives Inside
Canada, USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of It Lives Inside
5.4
It Lives Inside - Trailer
It Lives Inside  Trailer

Synopsis

Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.

Cast

Neeru Bajwa
Neeru Bajwa
Poorna
Betty Gabriel
Betty Gabriel
Joyce
Megan Suri
Megan Suri
Samidha
Vik Sahay
Vik Sahay
Inesh
Mohana Krishnan
Mohana Krishnan
Tamira
Gage Marsh
Russ
Jenaya Ross
The Pishach
Beatrice Kitsos
Beatrice Kitsos
Kittie
Sangeeta Wylie
Radha
Jared Ager-Foster
Key Master
Director Bishal Dutta
Writer Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta
Composer Wesley Hughes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 October 2023
World premiere 20 October 2013
Release date
28 September 2023 Russia Экспонента 18+
28 September 2023 Azerbaijan
2 November 2023 Brazil
6 December 2023 Bulgaria
26 October 2023 Czechia 15+
7 December 2023 Dominican Republic
20 October 2023 Estonia
6 September 2023 France
2 November 2023 Germany 16
20 October 2023 Great Britain 15
20 October 2013 Indonesia
22 September 2023 Ireland 15A
21 September 2023 Israel 12
28 September 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
28 September 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
22 September 2023 Latvia N12
22 September 2023 Lithuania
7 December 2023 Mexico B-15
28 September 2023 Moldova
28 September 2023 Netherlands 16
6 December 2023 Poland
28 September 2023 Portugal M/16
21 September 2023 Puerto Rico PG-13
3 November 2023 Romania
26 October 2023 Singapore NC16
19 January 2024 Spain
22 September 2023 Taiwan 6+
6 December 2023 Tajikistan
12 October 2023 Thailand 13
29 December 2023 Turkey 16+
21 September 2023 UAE TBC
22 September 2023 USA PG-13
14 March 2024 Ukraine
6 December 2023 Uzbekistan
13 October 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $7,370,148
Production Brightlight Pictures, Neon, QC Entertainment
Also known as
It Lives Inside, No lo abras, Ahol a sötétség lakozik, İçimdeki Şeytan, Inside, Jis gyvena viduje, Motzi Ta'Nshama, Não Abra!, Não Abras, Phong Ấn Quỷ Dữ, Pisaca, See elab sinu sees, Służka, Vive dentro, Заклятие. Зло внутри, Закляття. Царство темряви, 印咒：畢舍遮, Заклятие. Зло, Оно живёт внутри, او در درون زندگی می‌کند

Film rating

5.4
Rate 30 votes
5.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3636 In the Drama genre  1308 In the Horror genre  430 In the Thriller genre  761 In films of Canada  82 In films of USA  2108 In films of 2023  235
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
It Lives Inside - Trailer
It Lives Inside Trailer
It Lives Inside - Dubbed final trailer
It Lives Inside Dubbed final trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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