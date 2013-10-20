Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.
ProductionBrightlight Pictures, Neon, QC Entertainment
Also known as
It Lives Inside, No lo abras, Ahol a sötétség lakozik, İçimdeki Şeytan, Inside, Jis gyvena viduje, Motzi Ta'Nshama, Não Abra!, Não Abras, Phong Ấn Quỷ Dữ, Pisaca, See elab sinu sees, Służka, Vive dentro, Заклятие. Зло внутри, Закляття. Царство темряви, 印咒：畢舍遮, Заклятие. Зло, Оно живёт внутри, او در درون زندگی میکند