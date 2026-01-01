Menu
Night Watch
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Night Watch

Night Watch

Night Watch 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 9 August 1973
9 August 1973 Russia 16+
9 August 1973 Kazakhstan
8 November 1973 USA
9 August 1973 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Brut Productions, Nightwatch Films
Night Watch, A Noite dos Mil Olhos, Ad un'ora della notte, Bir gece vakti, De nacht van de duizend ogen, Die Nacht der tausend Augen, I nyhta ehei polla matia, Kauhujen ikkuna, La noche de los mil ojos, La nuit de la terreur, Nattens redsler, Nattmaran, Nightwatch, Nocne widma, Øjne i natten, Terreur dans la nuit, Una hora en la noche, Vigília nas Sombras, Vökunætur, Yoru o mitsumete, Ночной дозор, 夜をみつめて
Brian G. Hutton
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Laurence Harvey
Billie Whitelaw
Robert J. Lang
Similar films for Night Watch
Last Days in the Desert 5.6
Last Days in the Desert (2015)
A Little Night Music 5.5
A Little Night Music (1977)
Ash Wednesday 5.2
Ash Wednesday (1973)
X, Y and Zee 5.9
X, Y and Zee (1972)
Under Milk Wood 5.9
Under Milk Wood (1972)
Hammersmith Is Out 5.7
Hammersmith Is Out (1972)
The Night Visitor 6.6
The Night Visitor (1971)
Secret Ceremony 6.2
Secret Ceremony (1968)
Reflections in a Golden Eye 6.8
Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
The First Deadly Sin 5.9
The First Deadly Sin (1980)
Frenzy 7.4
Frenzy (1972)
Conspirator 6.1
Conspirator (1949)

6.3
6.3 IMDb
Quotes
Appleby How nicely you've done the house. Did you know this was three rooms when I was a child? Beautiful, quite beautiful. I do love Indian art. Erotic, violent... your inspiration for this whole scheme, I assume. So charming. Oh... will you be away long?
Ellen Wheeler At the moment, that seems to depend on... you Mr. Appleby.
Appleby Oh, Mrs. Wheeler... Inspector Walker wouldn't believe me either. But I do admire you. How many "abandoned wives", or cuckolds for that matter, would have had your courage to pull off what you did? I myself, did nothing.
Ellen Wheeler It's a great favor to ask you, but since you are so fond of this house...
Appleby Yes?
Ellen Wheeler Would it be possible for you to stay here and look after it while I'm away?
Appleby [flattered] Well... I don't know what to say.
Ellen Wheeler The garden too of course. Here are the keys.
Appleby [takes the keys] It will be a pleasure. I'll see that nothing is disturbed.
Ellen Wheeler Thank you, Mr. Appleby.
Appleby No... thank you, Mrs. Wheeler.
