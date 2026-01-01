Appleby How nicely you've done the house. Did you know this was three rooms when I was a child? Beautiful, quite beautiful. I do love Indian art. Erotic, violent... your inspiration for this whole scheme, I assume. So charming. Oh... will you be away long?

Ellen Wheeler At the moment, that seems to depend on... you Mr. Appleby.

Appleby Oh, Mrs. Wheeler... Inspector Walker wouldn't believe me either. But I do admire you. How many "abandoned wives", or cuckolds for that matter, would have had your courage to pull off what you did? I myself, did nothing.

Ellen Wheeler It's a great favor to ask you, but since you are so fond of this house...

Appleby Yes?

Ellen Wheeler Would it be possible for you to stay here and look after it while I'm away?

Appleby [flattered] Well... I don't know what to say.

Ellen Wheeler The garden too of course. Here are the keys.

Appleby [takes the keys] It will be a pleasure. I'll see that nothing is disturbed.

Ellen Wheeler Thank you, Mr. Appleby.