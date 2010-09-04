Film details
Country
Hong Kong
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
4 September 2010
Release date
|4 August 2011
|Russia
| Кино без границ
|
|4 August 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|6 December 2011
|Germany
|
|
|14 October 2010
|Hong Kong
|
|
|4 August 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|13 October 2010
|Netherlands
|
|
|14 October 2010
|Singapore
|
|
|4 August 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$4,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,858,231
Production
Digital Magic, Enable Film Production, Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment
Also known as
Tung ngan, The Child's Eye, 童眼, Bangkok Haunted 4: Child's Eye, El Ojo del Mieldo, Oko dziecka, Olhos de Criança, The Child's Eye in 3D, The Eye 4, Глаз ребенка