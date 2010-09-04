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Poster of The Child's Eye
5.6
The Child's Eye - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films The Child's Eye
5.6

The Child's Eye

, 2010
Child's Eye
Hong Kong / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Child's Eye
5.6
The Child's Eye - trailer in russian
The Child's Eye  trailer in russian

Synopsis

A group of friends find themselves stranded in an old hotel. As they uncover the history beneath the walls they're slowly drawn into its sinister past making it harder to get out alive!

Cast

Rainie Yang
Shawn Yue
Gordon Lam
Jo Kuk
Lawrence Chou
Elanne Kong
Director Oxide Pang Chun, Danny Pang Phat, Danni Pan
Writer Danny Pang Phat, Danni Pan, Oxide Pang Chun, Thomas Pang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 4 September 2010
Release date
4 August 2011 Russia Кино без границ
4 August 2011 Belarus
6 December 2011 Germany
14 October 2010 Hong Kong
4 August 2011 Kazakhstan
13 October 2010 Netherlands
14 October 2010 Singapore
4 August 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,858,231
Production Digital Magic, Enable Film Production, Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment
Also known as
Tung ngan, The Child's Eye, 童眼, Bangkok Haunted 4: Child's Eye, El Ojo del Mieldo, Oko dziecka, Olhos de Criança, The Child's Eye in 3D, The Eye 4, Глаз ребенка

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
4.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Child's Eye - trailer in russian
The Child's Eye Trailer in russian
The Child's Eye - trailer
The Child's Eye Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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