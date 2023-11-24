4.0The Refuge
The Refuge, 2023
Bulgaria, USA / Horror / 18+
Synopsis
Sergeant Rick Pedroni returns home from Afghanistan a changed and dangerous man after suffering an attack by a mysterious force during combat. Officials claim he suffered a heavy brain injury, but his wife Kate knows it is more than PTSD. As Rick undergoes therapy, Kate discovers he has been possessed by a malevolent spirit, and must race against time to unmask the truth and save her husband from the evil force.
Cast
Sophie Simnett
Kate Pedroni
Johanna Harlin
Dr. Dana Dale
Kal Minev
Justin Matthews
Howard Dell
Jacob
Mila Lyutskanova
Rasha
Zacharie Popov
Scholar
Director Renny Harlin
Writer Ben Sztajnkrycer
Composer Frederik Wiedmann
Film details
Country Bulgaria / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 April 2024
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
|8 December 2023
|Estonia
|5 September 2024
|Israel
|24 November 2023
|Lithuania
|N16
Production B2Y Productions, Film Forge Media, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
Refuge, The Refuge, Mineviku viirastused, Refúgio, Refugium, Убежище
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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