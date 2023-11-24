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Poster of The Refuge
4.0
Kinoafisha Films The Refuge
4.0

The Refuge

, 2023
The Refuge
Bulgaria, USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Refuge
4.0

Synopsis

Sergeant Rick Pedroni returns home from Afghanistan a changed and dangerous man after suffering an attack by a mysterious force during combat. Officials claim he suffered a heavy brain injury, but his wife Kate knows it is more than PTSD. As Rick undergoes therapy, Kate discovers he has been possessed by a malevolent spirit, and must race against time to unmask the truth and save her husband from the evil force.

Cast

Sophie Simnett
Kate Pedroni
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Sebastian Pedroni
Raza Jaffrey
Raza Jaffrey
Ibrahim
Atanas Srebrev
Atanas Srebrev
Velizar Binev
Velizar Binev
Aston McAuley
Rick Pedroni
Johanna Harlin
Dr. Dana Dale
Shervin Alenabi
Shervin Alenabi
Farid
Kal Minev
Justin Matthews
Howard Dell
Jacob
Mila Lyutskanova
Rasha
Zacharie Popov
Scholar
Director Renny Harlin
Writer Ben Sztajnkrycer
Composer Frederik Wiedmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 April 2024
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
8 December 2023 Estonia
5 September 2024 Israel
24 November 2023 Lithuania N16
Production B2Y Productions, Film Forge Media, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
Refuge, The Refuge, Mineviku viirastused, Refúgio, Refugium, Убежище

Film rating

4.0
Rate 12 votes
4.1 IMDb
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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