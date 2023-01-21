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Poster of The Parson's Widow
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Parson's Widow
7.1

The Parson's Widow

, 1920
Prästänkan
Sweden / Comedy, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Parson's Widow
7.1

Synopsis

A young man is elected by a small village to be its parson. As part of his duties, he is required to marry the widow of the parson before him. This poses two problems--first, the widow is old enough to be his grandmother, and second, he is already engaged to another woman.

Cast

Hildur Carlberg
Margarete Pedersdotter - Prästänkan
Einar Röd
Söfren - Prästkandidat
Greta Almroth
Mari - Hans fästmö
Olav Aukrust
Mager prästkandidat
Emil Helsengreen
Steinar - Tjänstehjon i prästgården
William Ivarson
Grannprästen
Mathilde Nielsen
Gunvor - Tjänstehjon i prästgården
Lorentz Thyholt
Klockaren
Kurt Welin
Fet prästkandidat
Peter Kraabøl
Bonde (1)
Director Carl Theodor Dreyer
Writer Kristofer Janson, Carl Theodor Dreyer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1920
Online premiere 4 February 2021
World premiere 4 October 1920
Release date
4 October 1920 Sweden
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Prästänkan, The Parson's Widow, A Quarta Aliança da Sra. Margarida, Ctvrtý snatek paní Margarety, Die Pastorenwitwe, La quatrième alliance de Dame Marguerite, La vedova del pastore, La viuda del pastor, Nach Recht und Gesetz, O quarto casamento da Senhora Margarida, Papinleski, Præsteenken, The Fourth Marriage of Dame Margaret, The Priest Widow, The Witch Woman, Văduva preotului, Wdowa po pastorze, Youth to Youth, Вдова пастора, Вдовицата на пастора, 牧師の未亡人

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 January 2023

Quotes

Dame Margarete [to Sofren] I suggest you concentrate on prayers and sermons. Do not play master here. I am master of this house!
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