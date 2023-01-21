A young man is elected by a small village to be its parson. As part of his duties, he is required to marry the widow of the parson before him. This poses two problems--first, the widow is old enough to be his grandmother, and second, he is already engaged to another woman.
Prästänkan, The Parson's Widow, A Quarta Aliança da Sra. Margarida, Ctvrtý snatek paní Margarety, Die Pastorenwitwe, La quatrième alliance de Dame Marguerite, La vedova del pastore, La viuda del pastor, Nach Recht und Gesetz, O quarto casamento da Senhora Margarida, Papinleski, Præsteenken, The Fourth Marriage of Dame Margaret, The Priest Widow, The Witch Woman, Văduva preotului, Wdowa po pastorze, Youth to Youth, Вдова пастора, Вдовицата на пастора, 牧師の未亡人