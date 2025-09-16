Menu
Poster of The Black Phone 2
Poster of The Black Phone 2
Poster of The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2
Synopsis

Untitled sequel to The Black Phone (2022).
The Black Phone 2 - trailer 2
The Black Phone 2  trailer 2
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 September 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Albania
17 October 2025 American Samoa
16 October 2025 Antigua and Barbuda
16 October 2025 Argentina
16 October 2025 Aruba
16 October 2025 Australia
16 October 2025 Austria
15 October 2025 Belgium
16 October 2025 Belize
16 October 2025 Bolivia
16 October 2025 Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 October 2025 Brazil
16 October 2025 Bulgaria
17 October 2025 Cambodia
16 October 2025 Chile
16 October 2025 Colombia
16 October 2025 Costa Rica
16 October 2025 Croatia o.A.
16 October 2025 Czechia
16 October 2025 Denmark
16 October 2025 Dominican Republic
16 September 2025 Ecuador
16 October 2025 El Salvador
17 October 2025 Estonia
16 October 2025 Faroe Islands
16 October 2025 Fiji
17 October 2025 Finland
15 October 2025 France
16 October 2025 Georgia R
16 October 2025 Germany
17 October 2025 Great Britain
16 October 2025 Greece
16 October 2025 Guatemala
16 October 2025 Guyana
16 October 2025 Honduras
16 October 2025 Hong Kong
16 October 2025 Hungary
16 October 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
17 October 2025 India
17 October 2025 Ireland
16 October 2025 Italy
16 October 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
16 October 2025 Kosovo
16 October 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
17 October 2025 Latvia (none)
16 October 2025 Lebanon
17 October 2025 Lithuania
16 October 2025 Luxembourg
16 October 2025 Malaysia
16 October 2025 Mexico C
16 October 2025 Moldova
17 October 2025 Mongolia
16 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
16 October 2025 Netherlands 16
16 October 2025 New Zealand
16 October 2025 Nicaragua
16 October 2025 North Macedonia
17 October 2025 Norway
17 October 2025 Pakistan
16 October 2025 Panama
17 October 2025 Papua New Guinea
16 October 2025 Paraguay
16 October 2025 Peru
22 October 2025 Philippines
17 October 2025 Poland
16 October 2025 Portugal
16 October 2025 Puerto Rico
17 October 2025 Romania
16 October 2025 Saint Kitts and Nevis
16 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
16 October 2025 Singapore
16 October 2025 Slovakia
16 October 2025 Slovenia
17 October 2025 South Africa
29 October 2025 South Korea
24 October 2025 Spain
17 October 2025 Sweden
16 October 2025 Thailand
16 October 2025 Trinidad and Tobago
17 October 2025 Turkey
17 October 2025 USA
16 October 2025 Ukraine
16 October 2025 Uruguay
16 October 2025 Venezuela
17 October 2025 Viet Nam
16 October 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.)
Production Blumhouse Productions, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Crooked Highway
Also known as
Black Phone 2, The Black Phone 2, Чёрный телефон 2, Czarny telefon 2, Điện Thoại Đen 2, Fekete telefon 2., Must telefon 2, O Telefone Preto 2, Siyah Telefon 2, Teléfono negro 2, Νεκρό τηλέφωνο 2, Чорний телефон 2, 接駁靈聲2, 闇黑電話2
Director
Scott Derrickson
Scott Derrickson
Cast
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Madeleine McGraw
Madeleine McGraw
Mason Thames
Mason Thames
Demián Bichir
Demián Bichir
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
