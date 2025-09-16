The Black Phone 2
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
16 September 2025
Release date
16 October 2025
Albania
17 October 2025
American Samoa
16 October 2025
Antigua and Barbuda
16 October 2025
Argentina
16 October 2025
Aruba
16 October 2025
Australia
16 October 2025
Austria
15 October 2025
Belgium
16 October 2025
Belize
16 October 2025
Bolivia
16 October 2025
Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 October 2025
Brazil
16 October 2025
Bulgaria
17 October 2025
Cambodia
16 October 2025
Chile
16 October 2025
Colombia
16 October 2025
Costa Rica
16 October 2025
Croatia
o.A.
16 October 2025
Czechia
16 October 2025
Denmark
16 October 2025
Dominican Republic
16 September 2025
Ecuador
16 October 2025
El Salvador
17 October 2025
Estonia
16 October 2025
Faroe Islands
16 October 2025
Fiji
17 October 2025
Finland
15 October 2025
France
16 October 2025
Georgia
R
16 October 2025
Germany
17 October 2025
Great Britain
16 October 2025
Greece
16 October 2025
Guatemala
16 October 2025
Guyana
16 October 2025
Honduras
16 October 2025
Hong Kong
16 October 2025
Hungary
16 October 2025
Iceland
16 year age limit
17 October 2025
India
17 October 2025
Ireland
16 October 2025
Italy
16 October 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
16 October 2025
Kosovo
16 October 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
17 October 2025
Latvia
(none)
16 October 2025
Lebanon
17 October 2025
Lithuania
16 October 2025
Luxembourg
16 October 2025
Malaysia
16 October 2025
Mexico
C
16 October 2025
Moldova
17 October 2025
Mongolia
16 October 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
16 October 2025
Netherlands
16
16 October 2025
New Zealand
16 October 2025
Nicaragua
16 October 2025
North Macedonia
17 October 2025
Norway
17 October 2025
Pakistan
16 October 2025
Panama
17 October 2025
Papua New Guinea
16 October 2025
Paraguay
16 October 2025
Peru
22 October 2025
Philippines
17 October 2025
Poland
16 October 2025
Portugal
16 October 2025
Puerto Rico
17 October 2025
Romania
16 October 2025
Saint Kitts and Nevis
16 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
16 October 2025
Singapore
16 October 2025
Slovakia
16 October 2025
Slovenia
17 October 2025
South Africa
29 October 2025
South Korea
24 October 2025
Spain
17 October 2025
Sweden
16 October 2025
Thailand
16 October 2025
Trinidad and Tobago
17 October 2025
Turkey
17 October 2025
USA
16 October 2025
Ukraine
16 October 2025
Uruguay
16 October 2025
Venezuela
17 October 2025
Viet Nam
16 October 2025
Virgin Islands (U.S.)
Production
Blumhouse Productions, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Crooked Highway
Also known as
Black Phone 2, The Black Phone 2, Чёрный телефон 2, Czarny telefon 2, Điện Thoại Đen 2, Fekete telefon 2., Must telefon 2, O Telefone Preto 2, Siyah Telefon 2, Teléfono negro 2, Νεκρό τηλέφωνο 2, Чорний телефон 2, 接駁靈聲2, 闇黑電話2