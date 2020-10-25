Menu
Poster of Three
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Three

Three

Three 18+
Country Uzbekistan / Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 June 2022
World premiere 25 October 2020
Release date
21 April 2022 South Korea 15
Production Arslan Film
Also known as
Tri, Three, Три, 鐵幕追緝令, 铁幕追缉令
Director
Ruslan Pak
Cast
Askar Ilyasov
Igor Savochkin
Samal Esljamova
Nurzhan Sadybekov
Yerzhan Tusupov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Stills
