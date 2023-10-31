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Poster of A Wicked Breed
Kinoafisha Films A Wicked Breed

A Wicked Breed

, 2023
A Wicked Breed
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of A Wicked Breed

Synopsis

A secluded gas station is an out of the way place owned by two brothers who use it as their personal hunting grounds for unsuspecting travelers. The oldest brother's girlfriend experiences ...

Cast

Derek Talib
Phyllis Spielman
Rachel Rose
Rebekah Hart Franklin
Charlotte Galbreath
Jose W. Byers
Reaper
James Storm
David Bond
Rishard Brown
Dr. Emil Rose
Mele Black
Dani Bond
Writer Derek Talib
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
World premiere 31 October 2023
Release date
31 October 2023 Azerbaijan
31 October 2023 Moldova
31 October 2023 Tajikistan
Budget $3,000,000
Production Jump Off Entertainment, I71Movies
Also known as
A Wicked Breed

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 26 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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