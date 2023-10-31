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A Wicked Breed
A Wicked Breed
, 2023
A Wicked Breed
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
A secluded gas station is an out of the way place owned by two brothers who use it as their personal hunting grounds for unsuspecting travelers. The oldest brother's girlfriend experiences ...
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Cast
Derek Talib
Phyllis Spielman
Rachel Rose
Rebekah Hart Franklin
Charlotte Galbreath
Jose W. Byers
Reaper
James Storm
David Bond
Rishard Brown
Dr. Emil Rose
Mele Black
Dani Bond
Writer
Derek Talib
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2023
World premiere
31 October 2023
Release date
31 October 2023
Azerbaijan
31 October 2023
Moldova
31 October 2023
Tajikistan
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Jump Off Entertainment, I71Movies
Also known as
A Wicked Breed
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 26 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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