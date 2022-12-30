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Poster of Djinn
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Djinn
6.2

Djinn

, 2022
Djinn
India / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Djinn
6.2

Synopsis

A lady encounters a supernatural things during a tour and a horror experience with a sudden appearance of a man called jinn and the story goes on the horror path.

Cast

Shine Tom Chacko
Sudheep
Sidharth Bharathan
Cameo
Soubin Shahir
Leona Lishoy
Sharafudheen
Santhy Balachandran
K.P.A.C. Lalitha
Nishanth Sagar
Anvar Ibrahim
Sabumon Abdusamad
Paul Kattookkaran
Rajesh Azhikkodan
Psychiatris
Rajesh Gopinadhan
Cameo
Yogish An
Police Inspector
Director Sidharth Bharathan
Writer Rajesh Gopinadhan
Composer Prashant Pillai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 December 2022
Release date
6 January 2023 India
30 December 2022 UAE 18TC
Production Straightline Cinemas
Also known as
Djinn, Jinn

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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