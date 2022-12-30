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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Djinn
6.2
Djinn
, 2022
Djinn
India / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.2
Synopsis
A lady encounters a supernatural things during a tour and a horror experience with a sudden appearance of a man called jinn and the story goes on the horror path.
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Cast
Shine Tom Chacko
Sudheep
Sidharth Bharathan
Cameo
Soubin Shahir
Leona Lishoy
Sharafudheen
Santhy Balachandran
K.P.A.C. Lalitha
Nishanth Sagar
Anvar Ibrahim
Sabumon Abdusamad
Paul Kattookkaran
Rajesh Azhikkodan
Psychiatris
Rajesh Gopinadhan
Cameo
Yogish An
Police Inspector
Director
Sidharth Bharathan
Writer
Rajesh Gopinadhan
Composer
Prashant Pillai
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 December 2022
Release date
6 January 2023
India
30 December 2022
UAE
18TC
Production
Straightline Cinemas
Also known as
Djinn, Jinn
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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