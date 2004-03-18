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Poster of The Eye 2
4.5
Kinoafisha Films The Eye 2
4.5

The Eye 2

, 2004
Gin gwai 2
Hong Kong, Thailand / Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Eye 2
4.5

Cast

Eugenia Yuan
Sam's Wife
Jesdaporn Pholdee
Sam
Philip Kwok
Shu Qi
Joey
Qi Shu
Qi Shu
Joey
Thanarat Poonnarattanakul
Salesman
Nuhtiya Puppatokasub
Male Receptionist
Phatanasri Posayanonth
Translator
Yongyut Jamsai
Thai Policemen A
Montren Mongkon
Thai Policemen B
Supasawat Buranavech
Female Receptionist
Wanchai Srimuang
Hotel Manager
Director Danny Pang Phat, Oxide Pang Chun
Writer Yuet-Jan Hui, Lawrence Cheng
Composer Payont Permsith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong / Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 18 March 2004
Release date
16 September 2004 Russia Люксор
16 September 2004 Belarus
18 March 2004 Hong Kong
16 September 2004 Kazakhstan
26 May 2004 South Korea
27 May 2005 Spain
18 March 2004 USA
16 September 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,300,000
Worldwide Gross $3,149,899
Production Applause Pictures, Film Workshop, Mediacorp Raintree Pictures
Also known as
Gin gwai 2, The Eye 2, El ojo 2, 見鬼2, A szem 2., Con Mắt Âm Dương 2, Göz II, Khon hen phi 2, L'oeil 2, Oko 2, Silm 2, The Eye - Visão de Morte, The eye 2 - renaissances, To mati 2, Visões, Το μάτι 2, Глаз 2, 见鬼2, คนเห็นผี 2, The eye 2

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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