Poster of Terrifier 3
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the aftermath of Terrifier 2, Art the Clown will wreak new, gorier havoc during a Miles County's Christmas celebration.
Terrifier 3 - trailer in russian
Terrifier 3  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 November 2024
World premiere 19 September 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Russia World Pictures
31 October 2024 Argentina +18
10 October 2024 Australia R 18+
30 October 2024 Azerbaijan
31 October 2024 Brazil 18
25 October 2024 Bulgaria
11 October 2024 Canada R
31 October 2024 Chile 18
10 October 2024 Croatia o.A.
24 October 2024 Czechia
14 November 2024 Denmark 15
31 October 2024 Dominican Republic
31 October 2024 Ecuador
25 October 2024 Estonia
30 October 2024 Finland Tulossa
9 October 2024 France 18
31 October 2024 Germany 18
11 October 2024 Great Britain 18
7 November 2024 Greece
28 November 2024 Hungary X
11 October 2024 Ireland 18
27 March 2025 Israel 18
7 November 2024 Italy 18+
29 November 2024 Japan R18+
17 October 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
25 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
25 October 2024 Latvia A18
25 October 2024 Lithuania N
23 October 2024 Luxembourg 18
31 October 2024 Mexico D
25 October 2024 Moldova
31 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
26 October 2024 Netherlands 18
7 November 2024 New Zealand R18
8 November 2024 Norway 18
31 October 2024 Panama
11 October 2024 Poland
7 November 2024 Portugal M/18
31 October 2024 Puerto Rico NR
31 October 2024 Qatar
1 November 2024 Romania
10 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
28 November 2024 Slovakia 18
1 November 2024 South Africa 16
31 October 2024 Spain 18
25 October 2024 Sweden 15
31 October 2024 Switzerland
25 October 2024 Taiwan 18+
25 October 2024 Tajikistan
7 November 2024 Thailand 20
22 November 2024 Turkey 18+
31 October 2024 UAE 18TC
25 October 2024 USA
7 November 2024 Ukraine
25 October 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $90,322,103
Production Dark Age Cinema, Bloody Disgusting, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
Terrifier 3, Terrifier 3: Payaso Siniestro, Ужасающий 3, Aterrorizante 3, Bohócrém karácsonya, Dahshatli 3, Dəhşətli 3, Hirmutaja 3, Keliantis siaubą 3, Klaunove Vianoce, Klaunovy Vánoce, Mafkhid 3, Šausminošais 3, Terrifier 3:, Terrifier 3: Aterrorizante, Жахаючий 3, Жахлівы 3, Терифајер 3, テリファー 聖夜の悪夢, 刽乐小丑3, 劊樂小丑3, 断魂小丑3
Director
Damien Leone
Damien Leone
Cast
Lauren LaVera
Lauren LaVera
David Howard Thornton
David Howard Thornton
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Samantha Scaffidi
Samantha Scaffidi
Bryce Johnson
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews

Евгений Москалев 11 October 2024, 04:26
Мерзкий фильм. Не страшный, не мистический, не веселый слешер. Просто ходит клоун и бессмысленно рубит людей на части, причем показана вся эта… Read more…
Vladislav Dolzhenkov 21 April 2024, 19:21
Чики чики бум бурум фильмец

Interesting facts

Director Damien Leone revealed that several major studios expressed interest in funding the film following the surprise success of Hirmutaja 2 (2022), even without a finished script, but he turned them all down because he was certain they would never allow him to shoot the opening scene as he intended, which he has described as "highly controversial". Leone said the only reason he can remain so uncompromising in his depiction of horror and gore is that he funds his films independently, creates all the special effects himself to keep costs down, and has no major studio looking over his shoulder to push the film towards the mainstream.

Terrifier 3 - trailer in russian
Terrifier 3 Trailer in russian
Terrifier 3 - russian teaser-trailer
Terrifier 3 Russian teaser-trailer
Stills
