, with an unlikely striptease by a white woman in blackface] What the devil are the natives up to this evening?

Bob , with an unlikely striptease by a white woman in blackface] What the devil are the natives up to this evening?

[the setting being a volcano in southern Mexico]

[the setting being a volcano in southern Mexico]

[of an "indigenous" purification ritual, improbably manned entirely by Africans]

Bob [of an "indigenous" purification ritual, improbably manned entirely by Africans]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.