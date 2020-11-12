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Poster of Caltiki – The Immortal Monster
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Caltiki – The Immortal Monster
5.9

Caltiki – The Immortal Monster

, 1959
Caltiki, the Immortal Monster / Caltiki - il mostro immortale
USA, Italy / Horror, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Caltiki – The Immortal Monster
5.9

Cast

John Merivale
Prof. John Fielding
Didi Perego
Gérard Herter
Max Gunther
Daniela Rocca
Linda
Giacomo Rossi Stuart
Prof. Rodríguez's Assistant
Didi Sullivan
Ellen Fielding
Vittorio André
Prof. Rodríguez
Daniele Vargas
Bob
Arturo Dominici
Nieto
Nerio Bernardi
Police Inspector
Gail Pearl
Indian Dancer
Director Riccardo Freda, Mario Bava
Writer Filippo Sanjust
Composer Roberto Nicolosi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 7 August 1959
Release date
7 August 1959 Italy
19 September 1960 USA
Production Galatea Film, Climax Pictures, Lux Film
Also known as
Caltiki il mostro immortale, Caltiki, the Immortal Monster, Caltiki: The Immortal Monster, Caltiki, le monstre immortel, Caltiki - nieśmiertelny potwór, Caltiki - Rätsel des Grauens, Caltiki het onsterfelijke monster, Caltiki, el monstruo inmortal, Caltiki, het mensverterende monster, Caltiki, o Monstro Imortal, Le monstre immortel, To teras pou xefyge apo tin Kolasi, Калтики, бессмертный монстр, 不死魔怪, Caltiki the Undying Monster

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Bob [of an "indigenous" purification ritual, improbably manned entirely by Africans]
[the setting being a volcano in southern Mexico]
Bob , with an unlikely striptease by a white woman in blackface] What the devil are the natives up to this evening?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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