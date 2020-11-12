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Film rating
5.9
Rate13 votes
5.9IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Bob[of an "indigenous" purification ritual, improbably manned entirely by Africans]
[the setting being a volcano in southern Mexico]
Bob, with an unlikely striptease by a white woman in blackface] What the devil are the natives up to this evening?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.