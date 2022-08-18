Girl at the Window
Girl at the Window
18+
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
18 August 2022
World premiere
18 August 2022
Release date
|20 October 2022
|Russia
| Парадиз
|
|18 August 2022
|Australia
|
|MA15+
|20 October 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|13 October 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|18 August 2022
|Sweden
|
|15
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$177,712
Production
Blue Fox Entertainment, F.G. Film Productions, Film Victoria
Also known as
Girl at the Window, Девушка в окне, Fenêtre sur meurtre, La chica de la ventana, La noia de la finestra, O Assassino Mora ao Lado, Okno na mordercę, The Clockwork Killings