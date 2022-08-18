Menu
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Girl at the Window

Girl at the Window  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 August 2022
World premiere 18 August 2022
20 October 2022 Russia Парадиз
18 August 2022 Australia MA15+
20 October 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
13 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
18 August 2022 Sweden 15
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $177,712
Production Blue Fox Entertainment, F.G. Film Productions, Film Victoria
Girl at the Window, Девушка в окне, Fenêtre sur meurtre, La chica de la ventana, La noia de la finestra, O Assassino Mora ao Lado, Okno na mordercę, The Clockwork Killings
Mark Hartley
Vince Colosimo
Radha Mitchell
Jackson Gallagher
Lauren Goetz
Nathan Hill
4.4
4.2 IMDb
Girl at the Window Trailer in russian
