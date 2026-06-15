ProductionCompass International Pictures, Falcon International Pictures, Falcon International Productions
Also known as
Halloween, 月光光心慌慌, Halloween - Die Nacht des Grauens, La Nuit des masques, Noč čarovnic, Noć vještica, Noche de brujas, Хэллоуин, Alla helgons blodiga natt, As Noites de Halloween, Cadılar Bayramı, De nacht van de griezels, Halloween - A Noite do Terror, Halloween - A rémület éjszakája, Halloween - La notte delle streghe, Halloween - maskernas natt, Halloween - naamioiden yö, Halloween - natten morderen kom, Halloween - O Regresso do Mal, Halloween: La Nuit des masques, Halloween: Niebezpieczny zbieg, He Came Home for Halloween, Hellouin, Helovinas, Helovīns, I nyhta me tis maskes, John Carpenter's Halloween, La noche de Halloween, Lễ Hội Kinh Hoàng, Maskernes nat, Noć veštica, Předvečer svátku Všech svatých, Regresso do Mal, The Babysitter Murders, Xellouin, Yabancı, Η νύχτα με τις μάσκες, Ноћ вештица, Хелловін, Хелоуин, ליל המסכות, हैलोवीन, 할로윈, ハロウィン, 万圣节, 捉鬼节, هالووین, ฮาลโลวีน วันอำมหิต, Halloween : La Nuit des masques, Halloween: A Noite do Terror, Halloween: Predvečer Sviatku Všetkých svätých, Хеловін, 抓鬼节, Halloween 1: La noche de Halloween, Halloween, la nuit des masques, Геловін, ליל המסיכות 1, Halloween: natten morderen kom, האלווין (1978)
LoomisI met him, 15 years ago; I was told there was nothing left; no reason, no conscience, no understanding in even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, of good or evil, right or wrong. I met this... six-year-old child with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and... the blackest eyes - the Devil's eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him, and then another seven trying to keep him locked up, because I realized that what was living behind that boy's eyes was purely and simply... evil.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.