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Poster of Halloween
7.0
Halloween - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Halloween
7.0

Halloween

, 1978
Halloween
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Halloween
7.0
Halloween - Trailer
Halloween  Trailer

Cast

Donald Pleasence
Loomis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Laurie Strode
Nancy Kyes
Annie
Charles Cyphers
Brackett
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards
Lindsey
Brian Andrews
Tommy
Nick Castle
Nick Castle
P. J. Soles
Lynda
Tony Moran
Michael Myers (Age 23)
John Michael Graham
Bob
Nancy Stephens
Marion
Director John Carpenter, David Gordon Green
Writer John Carpenter, Danny McBride, Debra Hill
Composer John Carpenter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1978
Online premiere 1 January 2006
World premiere 24 October 1978
Release date
18 October 2018 Russia 16+
25 October 2018 Argentina
25 October 2018 Australia
25 October 2018 Austria
12 June 1981 Bangladesh
24 October 2018 Belgium
19 October 2018 Brazil
19 October 2018 Canada
11 October 1980 Colombia
18 October 2018 Czechia
18 October 2018 Denmark
26 October 2018 Estonia
19 October 2018 Finland
24 October 2018 France
25 October 2018 Germany
19 October 2018 Great Britain
25 October 2018 Greece
25 October 2018 Hong Kong
25 October 2018 Hungary
31 October 2023 Iceland 16 year age limit
10 December 1979 India
19 October 2018 Ireland
25 October 2018 Israel
25 October 2018 Italy
12 April 2019 Japan
25 October 1978 Kazakhstan
19 October 2018 Mexico
1 November 2018 Netherlands
18 October 2018 New Zealand
26 October 2018 Norway
25 October 2018 Portugal
19 October 2018 Romania
25 October 2018 Singapore
18 October 2018 Slovakia
19 October 2018 South Africa
31 October 2018 South Korea
26 October 2018 Spain
25 November 1979 Sri Lanka
19 October 2018 Sweden
19 October 2018 Taiwan
25 October 1978 Thailand
26 October 2018 Turkey
19 October 2018 USA
11 December 1979 USSR
18 October 2018 Ukraine
23 April 1981 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $325,000
Worldwide Gross $47,175,973
Production Compass International Pictures, Falcon International Pictures, Falcon International Productions
Also known as
Halloween, 月光光心慌慌, Halloween - Die Nacht des Grauens, La Nuit des masques, Noč čarovnic, Noć vještica, Noche de brujas, Хэллоуин, Alla helgons blodiga natt, As Noites de Halloween, Cadılar Bayramı, De nacht van de griezels, Halloween - A Noite do Terror, Halloween - A rémület éjszakája, Halloween - La notte delle streghe, Halloween - maskernas natt, Halloween - naamioiden yö, Halloween - natten morderen kom, Halloween - O Regresso do Mal, Halloween: La Nuit des masques, Halloween: Niebezpieczny zbieg, He Came Home for Halloween, Hellouin, Helovinas, Helovīns, I nyhta me tis maskes, John Carpenter's Halloween, La noche de Halloween, Lễ Hội Kinh Hoàng, Maskernes nat, Noć veštica, Předvečer svátku Všech svatých, Regresso do Mal, The Babysitter Murders, Xellouin, Yabancı, Η νύχτα με τις μάσκες, Ноћ вештица, Хелловін, Хелоуин, ליל המסכות, हैलोवीन, 할로윈, ハロウィン, 万圣节, 捉鬼节, هالووین, ฮาลโลวีน วันอำมหิต, Halloween : La Nuit des masques, Halloween: A Noite do Terror, Halloween: Predvečer Sviatku Všetkých svätých, Хеловін, 抓鬼节, Halloween 1: La noche de Halloween, Halloween, la nuit des masques, Геловін, ליל המסיכות 1, Halloween: natten morderen kom, האלווין (1978)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Halloween - Trailer
Halloween Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Loomis I met him, 15 years ago; I was told there was nothing left; no reason, no conscience, no understanding in even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, of good or evil, right or wrong. I met this... six-year-old child with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and... the blackest eyes - the Devil's eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him, and then another seven trying to keep him locked up, because I realized that what was living behind that boy's eyes was purely and simply... evil.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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