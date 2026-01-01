ProductionSandy Howard Productions, Plura Service Company, Turp Company
Also known as
Embryo, El embrión mortífero, Embrión, Alkio, Cenin, Create to Die, Created to Kill, Die Brut des Bösen, Ectogen, Embrion, Embrión mortífero, Embrionul, Embriyo, La criatura infernal, O Embrião, To ergastirio tou diavolou, Ембрионът, Эмбрион, エンブリヨ, Embryo – Frucht des Schreckens
Film rating
5.1
Rate10 votes
5.1IMDb
Quotes
Frank Riley[Stunned during the chess match]Hold on! You've played this game before!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.