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Poster of Embryo
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Embryo
5.1

Embryo

, 1976
Embryo
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Embryo
5.1

Cast

Rock Hudson
Dr. Paul Holliston
Barbara Carrera
Barbara Carrera
Victoria Spencer
Roddy McDowall
Frank Riley
Diane Ladd
Martha Douglas
Anne Schedeen
Anne Schedeen
Helen Holliston
John Elerick
Gordon Holliston
Vincent Baggetta
Collier
Jack Colvin
Dr. Jim Winston
Joyce Brothers
Dr. Joyce Brothers
Dick Winslow
John Forbes
Director Ralph Nelson
Writer Anita Doohan, Jack W. Thomas
Composer Gil Mellé
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 21 May 1976
Release date
21 May 1976 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $1,400,000
Production Sandy Howard Productions, Plura Service Company, Turp Company
Also known as
Embryo, El embrión mortífero, Embrión, Alkio, Cenin, Create to Die, Created to Kill, Die Brut des Bösen, Ectogen, Embrion, Embrión mortífero, Embrionul, Embriyo, La criatura infernal, O Embrião, To ergastirio tou diavolou, Ембрионът, Эмбрион, エンブリヨ, Embryo – Frucht des Schreckens

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb

Quotes

Frank Riley [Stunned during the chess match] Hold on! You've played this game before!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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