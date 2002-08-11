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Poster of Below
5.6
Below - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Below
5.6

Below

, 2002
Below
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Below
5.6
Below - Trailer
Below  Trailer

Cast

Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Brice
Jonathan Harman
Schillings
Dexter Fletcher
Dexter Fletcher
Kingsley
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams
Claire
Scott Foley
Scott Foley
Nick Chinlund
Nick Chinlund
Alexis Conran
David Twohy
Holt McCallany
Holt McCallany
Loomis
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Odell
David Crow
Sonar #2
Chuck Ellsworth
Navy Pilot
Director David Twohy
Writer Darren Aronofsky, Lucas Sussman, David Twohy
Composer Graeme Revell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 22 February 2003
World premiere 11 August 2002
Release date
17 July 2003 Russia 16+
17 July 2003 Belarus
12 June 2003 Czechia 15+
10 September 2003 Finland
30 July 2003 France
27 March 2003 Germany
11 August 2002 Great Britain
24 July 2003 Hungary
17 July 2003 Kazakhstan
25 April 2003 Portugal
11 October 2002 USA
17 July 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,622,015
Production Protozoa Pictures, Dimension Films
Also known as
Below, Below - Da unten hört dich niemand schreien, Sumergidos, Abîmes, Below - Maldição Submersa, Below, tromos sta vathi tis thalassas, Below: Τρόμος στα βάθη της θάλασσας, Ciśnienie, Diptekiler, Dzelmē, Gelmiu šmekla, Hlubina, Ispod površine, Kirotut sielut, L'abîme, Merülés a félelembe, Proteus, Submersos, Sügavikus, Глибина, Глубина, Испод површине, Под повърхността, ビロウ, 鬼潛艇, Abimes

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024

Film Trailers

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Below - Trailer
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