5.6Below
Below, 2002
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Cast
David Crow
Sonar #2
Chuck Ellsworth
Navy Pilot
Director David Twohy
Writer Darren Aronofsky, Lucas Sussman, David Twohy
Composer Graeme Revell
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 22 February 2003
World premiere 11 August 2002
Release date
|17 July 2003
|Russia
|16+
|17 July 2003
|Belarus
|12 June 2003
|Czechia
|15+
|10 September 2003
|Finland
|30 July 2003
|France
|27 March 2003
|Germany
|11 August 2002
|Great Britain
|24 July 2003
|Hungary
|17 July 2003
|Kazakhstan
|25 April 2003
|Portugal
|11 October 2002
|USA
|17 July 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,622,015
Production Protozoa Pictures, Dimension Films
Also known as
Below, Below - Da unten hört dich niemand schreien, Sumergidos, Abîmes, Below - Maldição Submersa, Below, tromos sta vathi tis thalassas, Below: Τρόμος στα βάθη της θάλασσας, Ciśnienie, Diptekiler, Dzelmē, Gelmiu šmekla, Hlubina, Ispod površine, Kirotut sielut, L'abîme, Merülés a félelembe, Proteus, Submersos, Sügavikus, Глибина, Глубина, Испод површине, Под повърхността, ビロウ, 鬼潛艇, Abimes
Updated 5 June 2024
Film TrailersAll trailers
Listen to the
soundtrack Below
soundtrack Below
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
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