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Poster of The Mother of Tears
5.0
Kinoafisha Films The Mother of Tears
5.0

The Mother of Tears

, 2007
La terza madre
Italy / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Mother of Tears
5.0

Cast

Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Sarah Mandy
Cristian Solimeno
Detective Enzo Marchi
Adam James
Adam James
Michael Pierce
Moran Atias
Moran Atias
Mater Lachrymarum
Valeria Cavalli
Marta Colussi
Philippe Leroy
Philippe Leroy
Guglielmo De Witt
Daria Nicolodi
Elisa Mandy
Coralina Cataldi-Tassoni
Giselle Mares
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Father Johannes
Robert Madison
Detective Lissoni
Director Dario Argento
Writer Adam Gierasch, Dario Argento, Jace Anderson
Composer Claudio Simonetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 28 February 2009
World premiere 6 September 2007
Release date
6 September 2007 Canada
14 August 2008 Germany 18
21 October 2009 Hungary 18
24 October 2007 Italy VM14
25 April 2009 Japan
6 June 2008 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,120,229
Production Medusa Film, Myriad Pictures, Opera Film (II)
Also known as
La terza madre, Mother of Tears, Mother of Tears: The Third Mother, La madre del mal, A treia mama, Armáda démonů: Matka slz, Exhumed, I mitera ton lygmon, Könnyek anyja, La madre de las lágrimas, Mãe das Lágrimas: A Terceira Mãe, Majka suza, Matka łez, Matka płaczących, Mother of Tears - La troisième mère, O Retorno da Maldição - A Mãe das Lágrimas, Sasuperia Teruza saigo no majo, Suspiria Terza, The Mother of Tears, The Third Mother, Η μητέρα των λυγμών, Майката на сълзите, Матір сліз, Мать слёз, 서드 마더, サスペリア・テルザ　最後の魔女, 木乃伊博物館, 눈물의 마녀, Мать слез, O Retorno da Maldição - AMãe das Lágrimas, サスペリア・テルザ 最後の魔女

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 6 April 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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