ProductionMedusa Film, Myriad Pictures, Opera Film (II)
Also known as
La terza madre, Mother of Tears, Mother of Tears: The Third Mother, La madre del mal, A treia mama, Armáda démonů: Matka slz, Exhumed, I mitera ton lygmon, Könnyek anyja, La madre de las lágrimas, Mãe das Lágrimas: A Terceira Mãe, Majka suza, Matka łez, Matka płaczących, Mother of Tears - La troisième mère, O Retorno da Maldição - A Mãe das Lágrimas, Sasuperia Teruza saigo no majo, Suspiria Terza, The Mother of Tears, The Third Mother, Η μητέρα των λυγμών, Майката на сълзите, Матір сліз, Мать слёз, 서드 마더, サスペリア・テルザ 最後の魔女, 木乃伊博物館, 눈물의 마녀, Мать слез, O Retorno da Maldição - AMãe das Lágrimas, サスペリア・テルザ 最後の魔女
Film rating
5.0
Rate10 votes
5IMDb
Updated 6 April 2022
Stills
Quotes
Mater LacrimarumWho wants to eat the girl?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.