|8 January 2004
|Russia
|Каскад
|12+
|25 March 2004
|Australia
|23 January 2004
|Austria
|12
|8 January 2004
|Belarus
|26 November 2003
|Canada
|1 April 2004
|Czechia
|U
|18 February 2004
|France
|21 January 2004
|Germany
|13 February 2004
|Great Britain
|1 April 2004
|Hungary
|13 February 2004
|Ireland
|PG
|26 March 2004
|Italy
|24 April 2004
|Japan
|PG12
|8 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|25 March 2004
|Netherlands
|15 April 2004
|South Korea
|All
|20 February 2004
|Sweden
|5 February 2004
|Switzerland
|12
|25 November 2003
|USA
|8 January 2004
|Ukraine
A large portion of the film's story draws on Phantom Manor, the version of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort Paris. Unlike the Haunted Mansions in other parks, Phantom Manor offers a clear, focused narrative about a bride, her lost lover and her haunting of the mansion. It later went on to provide the basis for the short film Phantom Manor - The Bride's song (2025).