Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Haunted Mansion

[Jim, Megan, and Michael are in the carriage riding past all the ghosts in the graveyard]

[Jim, Megan, and Michael are in the carriage riding past all the ghosts in the graveyard]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.