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Poster of The Haunted Mansion
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Haunted Mansion
5.9

The Haunted Mansion

, 2003
The Haunted Mansion
USA / Family, Horror, Fairy Tale, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Haunted Mansion
5.9

Cast

Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Jim Evers
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Ramsley
Marsha Thomason
Marsha Thomason
Sara Evers
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Madame Leota
Wallace Shawn
Wallace Shawn
Ezra
Dina Spybey-Waters
Emma
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Master Gracey
Marc John Jefferies
Marc John Jefferies
Michael
Aree Davis
Megan
Jim Doughan
Mr. Coleman
Director Rob Minkoff
Writer David Berenbaum
Composer Mark Mancina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 23 January 2004
World premiere 23 November 2003
Release date
8 January 2004 Russia Каскад 12+
25 March 2004 Australia
23 January 2004 Austria 12
8 January 2004 Belarus
26 November 2003 Canada
1 April 2004 Czechia U
18 February 2004 France
21 January 2004 Germany
13 February 2004 Great Britain
1 April 2004 Hungary
13 February 2004 Ireland PG
26 March 2004 Italy
24 April 2004 Japan PG12
8 January 2004 Kazakhstan
25 March 2004 Netherlands
15 April 2004 South Korea All
20 February 2004 Sweden
5 February 2004 Switzerland 12
25 November 2003 USA
8 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $90,000,000
Worldwide Gross $182,290,887
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Gunn Films, Doom Buggy Productions
Also known as
The Haunted Mansion, La mansión embrujada, Die Geistervilla, Spökhuset, 鬼屋, A Casa Assombrada, Casa bântuită, Elvarázsolt kastély, Kummituskartano, La casa dei fantasmi, La mansión encantada, Lâu Đài Bất Tử, Le manoir hanté, Le manoir hanté et les 999 fantômes, Mansão Mal-Assombrada, Namas, kuriame vaidenasi, Nawiedzony dwór, O stoiheiomenos pyrgos, Perili köşk, Spøgelseshuset, Spøkelseshuset, Strašidelný dům, Ukleto imanje, Ο στοιχειωμένος πύργος, Будинок з приколами, Дом с приколами, Особняк с привидениями, Привидения в замъка, ホーンテッド・マンション, 鬼咁多大屋, 惊悚豪宅, O stoixeiomenos pyrgos, The Haunted Mansion - Spökhuset

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Haunted Mansion

Quotes

[Jim, Megan, and Michael are in the carriage riding past all the ghosts in the graveyard]
Michael Dad?
Jim Yeah, son?
Michael I see dead people.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

A large portion of the film's story draws on Phantom Manor, the version of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort Paris. Unlike the Haunted Mansions in other parks, Phantom Manor offers a clear, focused narrative about a bride, her lost lover and her haunting of the mansion. It later went on to provide the basis for the short film Phantom Manor - The Bride's song (2025).

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