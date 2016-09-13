Menu
Poster of Dead Sunrise
Poster of Dead Sunrise
3.8 IMDb Rating: 3.5
Kinoafisha Films Dead Sunrise

Dead Sunrise

Dead Sunrise 18+
Synopsis

Dead Sunrise is about a group of friends that find a research lab in the woods only to unleash little flesh eating children onto the world.
Country Australia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2016
World premiere 13 September 2016
Budget 30,000 AUD
Production Morning Starr Productions, SHH
Also known as
Dead Sunrise, Surnud päikesetõus
Director
Michal Imielski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.8
Rate 15 votes
3.5 IMDb
